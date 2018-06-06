Romance novel model sentenced to prison for robberies

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A romance novel cover model from California dubbed the "beefcake bandit" who pleaded guilty to robberies in Connecticut has been sentenced to prison.

The Greenwich Time reports 35-year-old David Byers was sentenced to seven years and four months in prison Tuesday.

Prosecutors say Byers robbed a bank twice and a gas station in Greenwich in 2017 before leading police on a cross-country manhunt. He was also suspected of robberies in New York.

Byers issued an apology during his sentencing to the victims of the robberies as well as law enforcement.

His lawyer Moira Buckley says her client has untreated mental-health issues and misuses alcohol, but he could lead a productive life outside jail with the proper support.

___

Information from: Greenwich Time, http://www.greenwichtime.com