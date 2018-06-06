The VOID Adds Nine New Locations

LINDON, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--The VOID—the global leader of a new category of location-based experiences that features cutting-edge tech and world-class content announced nine new experience centers following the close of a Series A round late last year. The announcement marks aggressive expansion plans in the U.S. New locations include: Atlanta, Ga.; Austin, Texas; Dallas, Texas; Hollywood, Calif.; Minneapolis, Minn.; New York, N.Y.; Philadelphia, Pa.; Santa Monica, Calif.; and Washington, D.C.

Fidelity Management and Research Company led the round with the participation from new investors Qualcomm Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Disney, Cinemark, and Genting Malaysia. Additional partners include: Shanda International Group, Meraas, Ithaca Media Ventures, Lion Capital, Madison Wells, Pickled Entertainment, Fair Capital, and United Talent Agency.

“The power of The VOID allows guests to step into worlds that were beyond their reach until now. We are pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology and will continue to be trailblazers of location-based experiences,” said Cliff Plumer, Chief Executive Officer of The VOID. “Our goal has always been to create entertainment experiences that are un-rivaled. We’re thrilled to have the support of world-class companies and we are setting our sights next on global expansion.”

The VOID pioneered a new category of entertainment, bringing VR to wider audiences with a dynamic and social experience. Combining state-of-the art VR technology, physical stages and multi-sensory effects, The VOID invites fans into a new hyper-reality. The VOID is located at eight locations currently. For more information, please visit: www.thevoid.com.

