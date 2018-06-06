VyStar Credit Union Partners with Fiserv to Enhance Mobile Banking App with Innovative Card Control Features

BROOKFIELD, Wis. & JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of financial services technology solutions, and VyStar Credit Union, the 17 th largest credit union in the United States ranked by asset size, today announced that VyStar has become the first Fiserv client to implement an enhanced mobile banking platform that includes new alerting and card control functionality for its debit card users. The VyStar Mobile Banking App, powered by Fiserv, now includes a companion Card Controls App integrated via a single sign on (SSO).

Members login to the VyStar Mobile Banking App, and follow easy steps to download the new Card Controls App. Once downloaded, the Card Controls App allows members to define when, where and how their personal and business debit cards are used. Mobiliti™ and CardValet ® from Fiserv are the engines powering VyStar.

“Our new Card Control App lets our members protect the debit card in their wallet with the phone in their pocket, wherever they are, any time of the day,” said Brian Wolfburg, President/CEO, VyStar Credit Union. “This app is ideal for our members who want to proactively monitor and manage their debit card accounts.”

Members can customize their experience by setting up real-time transaction alerts to notify them when their debit card is used based on transaction amount, location, or merchant or transaction type. Spending limits can be set on cards by parents or businesses and to enable cardholders to effectively monitor spending and stay on budget. Cards also can be turned off/on if stolen or misplaced. The new Card Controls App feature is available for VyStar Health Savings Account (HSA) and Home Equity Line of Credit (HELOC) cards as well.

“Financial institutions and their card users continue to live through high-profile financial information and data breaches,” said Dave Keenan, Senior Vice President, Product Management for Card Services, Fiserv. “Solutions like the VyStar Card Controls App are extremely effective at addressing financial institution and cardholder security concerns, and helping cardholders themselves monitor their accounts and join the fight against fraud.”

In the 90 days since VyStar updated its Mobile Banking App, more than 15,000 members have downloaded the new Card Controls App and registered their debit card. The feature that has proven most appealing is the ability to receive push alerts for transactions. Transaction approval rates remain high, and member reviews have been very favorable.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life. Learn more at fiserv.com.

About VyStar Credit Union

VyStar Credit Union, headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, is the 17 th largest credit union in the country ranked by asset size, and the largest credit union headquartered in Northeast Florida. VyStar now serves over 600,000 members with assets totaling $7.6 billion. VyStar offers a full range of deposit and loan services for consumers and businesses, including non-deposit products/services like investments, insurance, retirement planning and financial counseling. In 2017 and 2018, VyStar received the Partners in Philanthropy Award from the Jacksonville Business Journal and Companies with Heart Award from 904 Magazine as one of Jacksonville’s top philanthropic companies. Visit VyStar Credit Union at vystarcu.org.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) enables clients worldwide to create and deliver financial services experiences in step with the way people live and work today. For more than 30 years, Fiserv has been a trusted leader in financial services technology, helping clients achieve best-in-class results by driving quality and innovation in payments, processing services, risk and compliance, customer and channel management, and insights and optimization. Fiserv is a member of the FORTUNE ® 500 and has been named among the FORTUNE Magazine World's Most Admired Companies ® for five consecutive years, recognized for strength of business model and innovation leadership. For more information, visit fiserv.com.

