Ex-Detroit mayor Kilpatrick moved to prison in New Jersey

DETROIT (AP) — Disgraced ex-Detroit mayor Kwame Kilpatrick has ended up at a low-security federal prison in New Jersey.

The Detroit News reports the 47-year-old Kilpatrick was transferred this week from a federal prison in Oklahoma to a federal detention center in Philadelphia before being moved to the Federal Correctional Institution at Fort Dix.

Kilpatrick was sentenced in 2013 to 28 years in prison for extortion, bribery, conspiracy and other crimes during his years in office.

He had been housed at the Federal Correction Institute in El Reno, Oklahoma. The Bureau of Prisons hasn't said why he was moved.

Kilpatrick first was elected mayor in 2001. He resigned in 2008 following a text-messaging sex scandal involving his chief of staff. He also was charged with lying during a civil trial and jailed.

