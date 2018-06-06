Blackmagic Design to Showcase mLogic® mSAN® Thunderbolt 3 Storage with DaVinci Resolve 15 at Infocomm 2018

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Infocomm Show – Booth C3894 – Today , mLogic announced that the company’s new mSAN will be on display at the Blackmagic Design Infocomm booth supporting the company’s DaVinci Resolve 15 demo systems. mSAN is an innovative shared storage system that enables up to four computers to directly attach to the unit via Thunderbolt 3, empowering collaborative workflows for a fraction of the cost of traditional storage-area-network (SAN) systems.

mSAN Highlights:

12-bay desktop or 16-bay rack mountable RAID with four Thunderbolt 3 ports The world’s only Thunderbolt SAN – SAN software and meta-data-controller (MDC) required Directly connect up to four host systems – expandable to 16 hosts Supports RAID 0, 1, 5, 6, 10 or JBOD operation Performance up to 2600 MB/second

“We are thrilled to have mLogic support our DaVinci Resolve 15 demos at Infocomm,” said Dan May, President of Blackmagic Design. "The mLogic mSAN enables multiple Resolve systems to share RAID protected storage over Thunderbolt 3, and is the only system in that provides SAN capabilities via a Thunderbolt port.“

“Our new mSAN shared storage solutions provide enterprise-class RAID protection and SAN capabilities at a price point that is unmatched in the industry,” said Roger Mabon, CEO of mLogic. “The units ship unpopulated, enabling users to add their own hard drives or SSDs or a combination of both.”

Pricing and Availability

mSAN is available now from mLogic’s global network of authorized resellers and distributors. MSRPs start at $6,699.

About Blackmagic Design

Blackmagic Design creates the world’s highest quality video editing products, digital film cameras, color correctors, video converters, video monitoring, routers, live production switchers, disk recorders, waveform monitors and real time film scanners for the feature film, post production and television broadcast industries. Blackmagic Design’s DeckLink capture cards launched a revolution in quality and affordability in post production, while the company’s Emmy™ award winning DaVinci color correction products have dominated the television and film industry since 1984. Blackmagic Design continues ground breaking innovations including 6G-SDI and 12G-SDI products and stereoscopic 3D and Ultra HD workflows. Founded by world leading post production editors and engineers, Blackmagic Design has offices in the USA, UK, Japan, Singapore and Australia. For more information, please go to www.blackmagicdesign.com.

About mLogic

mLogic designs and markets innovative computer peripherals including RAID and LTO archiving solutions featuring the high-speed Thunderbolt™ interface. mLogic is headquartered in Culver City, California.

For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.mlogic.com.

