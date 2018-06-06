Glytec Adds Smart Meter to Growing Network of Connected Solution Partners

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--For millions of patients with diabetes who’ve been unable to achieve their treatment goals, few programs have the potential to reduce A1C faster or more effectively than Glytec’s virtual insulin titration service. The innovative service harnesses the integration of Glytec’s Glucommander™ Outpatient software with multiple connected diabetes technologies and health information systems, including those for blood glucose measurement, insulin delivery, medical record keeping and patient communication, among others. The latest company to join Glytec’s network of connected solution partners is Smart Meter, LLC, maker of the iGlucose ® Cell-Enabled Diabetes Care Solution, bringing timely, complete and accurate data to insulin titration.

"Healthcare organizations that use our virtual insulin titration service will now have the option of enrolling patients who use iGlucose®," explains Glytec's Chief Medical Officer and diabetologist, Dr. Andrew S. Rhinehart. "Through seamless integration of our respective technologies, blood glucose data sent from the iGlucose® Platform to the Cloud will be used by Glucommander™ Outpatient to calculate personalized insulin dose recommendations." (Photo: Business Wire)

Glytec’s virtual insulin titration service is designed expressly for healthcare provider and payer organizations aiming to deliver the very best diabetes care while also curbing ever-increasing costs. “Poor control is not only a major safety concern, but also a major driver of excess resources and cost,” says Rhinehart. “Evidence has shown that when Glucommander™ Outpatient is used in conjunction with connected diabetes technologies, patients can significantly lower A1C and achieve prescribed targets very efficiently, with little to no mild or severe hypoglycemia. This means they are better able to avoid the pitfalls and complications that lead to unnecessary visits to their doctor’s office, trips to the emergency department and hospitalizations.” With iGlucose ®, clinicians have an additional opportunity to utilize real-time population management tools for further efficiencies and reimbursable remote monitoring.

Glytec works with healthcare provider and payer organizations to determine the resources, technologies and systems best suited to their objectives and to the patients being served, then tailors the virtual insulin titration service accordingly. “We are assembling best-in-class resources to complement our proprietary software, methodologies and analytics, and of course, the expertise and services of our personnel,” explains Glytec’s President and CEO, Bob Leonard. “We are very pleased to welcome Smart Meter to our partner network, and look forward to providing mutual clients the opportunity to serve patients who use iGlucose ®.”

Smart Meter’s CEO, Cliff McIntosh, adds: “As a connected solution partner, our goal is to provide Glytec real-time patient data that reliably supports their virtual insulin titration service while offering mutual clients a solution that’s convenient, simple and affordable. Through our cell-enabled technology, we are empowering patients with an easier way to share their data. Furthermore, iGlucose ® provides clinicians and payers with powerful diabetes tools to markedly improve overall health outcomes. Our partnership with Glytec is another exciting opportunity to enhance connected health.”

About Glytec

Glytec is the pioneer of personalized digital therapeutics, enabling best practices for inpatient and outpatient insulin management. The company’s patented and FDA-cleared software-as-a-medical-device solutions improve the safety and health of people with diabetes and make insulin a more effective medication option for the millions unable to achieve their treatment goals. Glytec combines evidence-based decision support technologies with expert clinical services to optimize insulin therapies in the hospital and at home, leading to reductions in hypoglycemia and other complications as well as avoidable ED visits, hospitalizations, readmissions and drug waste. The company has offices in Waltham, Massachusetts and Greenville, South Carolina. For more information, visit www.glytecsystems.com.

About Smart Meter, LLC

Smart Meter, LLC is an innovative diabetes management data, technology and solutions company focused on bringing reliable and efficient device connectivity to their customers around the world. Smart Meter’s iGlucose ® Blood Glucose Monitor is an affordable, state-of-the-art blood glucose meter with built-in GSM connectivity, allowing people with diabetes to create a customizable network of care via a personal web portal. The cell enabled, iGlucose ® Platform provides a new level of connectivity for the person with diabetes, the health care professional, and the payer, resulting in better diabetes management while saving time and money. To learn more, please visit www.SmartMeterCorporation.com or www.iGlucose.com.

