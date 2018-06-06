“Tag”…We’re All It! – Cast Members Rally Fans to Set a New Guinness World Records Title

BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Yesterday, in the spirit and excitement of the upcoming theatrical release of New Line Cinema’s “Tag,” cast members Ed Helms, Jake Johnson, Hannibal Buress, Jon Hamm and Jeremy Renner rallied fans at Six Flags Over Texas (Arlington, Texas) to participate in a record-breaking game of everyone’s favorite playground game.

(L-r) JON HAMM, ED HELMS, PHILIP ROBERTSON from Guinness World Records, JEREMY RENNER, JAKE JOHNSON and HANNIBAL BURESS at Six Flags Over Texas after successfully breaking the Guinness World Records title for the largest game of freeze tag. (Photo: Kim Leeson)

Movie lovers, amusement park thrill seekers and everyone who’s ever yelled, “Not it!” were invited to join the cast in an effort to break the world record for the Largest Game of Freeze Tag…ever! The attempt was successful, breaking the previous Guinness World Records title of 634 participants, with a whopping 661 freeze tag players throughout the park. Philip Robertson from Guinness World Records was in attendance to verify the win and present a plaque.

As a special thanks, and to confirm that everyone who played was indeed a winner, the cast members surprised participants by inviting them to a special preview screening of “Tag” this evening (Wednesday, June 6 th ), courtesy of SMG (Studio Movie Grill) Arlington Highlands (225 Merchants Row, Arlington, TX 76018). The movie opens nationwide in theatres on June 15 th.

About “Tag”

For one month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they’ve been playing since the first grade—risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry: “You’re It!”

This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they’re coming…and he’s ready.

Based on a true story, the New Line Cinema comedy “Tag” shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing.

“Tag” is directed by Jeff Tomsic (Comedy Central’s “Broad City”), with a starring ensemble cast led by Ed Helms (The “Hangover” movies, “We’re the Millers”), Jake Johnson (TV’s “New Girl”), Annabelle Wallis (“The Mummy”), Hannibal Buress (“Neighbors”), Isla Fisher (“Now You See Me”), Rashida Jones (TV’s “Parks and Recreation”), Leslie Bibb (“Iron Man 2”), with Jon Hamm (“Baby Driver,” TV’s “Mad Men”) and Oscar nominee Jeremy Renner (“The Hurt Locker,” “The Town,” “The Avenger” films).

The “Tag” screenplay was written by Rob McKittrick (“Waiting”) and Mark Steilen (TV’s “Mozart in the Jungle”), screen story by Mark Steilen, and based on the Wall Street Journal article entitled “It Takes Planning, Caution to Avoid Being It,” by Russell Adams. The film is produced by Todd Garner and Mark Steilen, with Richard Brener, Walter Hamada, Dave Neustadter and Hans Ritter serving as executive producers.

New Line Cinema presents a Broken Road Production, “Tag,” in theatres June 15, 2018. The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company and has been rated R for language throughout, crude sexual content, drug use and brief nudity.

TagTheMovie.com

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company with $1.4 billion in revenue and 20 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

