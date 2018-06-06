KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Cayden Reserve in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) announces the grand opening of Cayden Reserve, its latest community of single-family homes in Lakeland. Cayden Reserve’s location offers easy access to Interstate 4 and U.S. Route 98 and short commutes to major area employers, including Publix, Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center and LEGOLAND® Florida Resort.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005473/en/

New KB homes now available in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo: Business Wire)

Residents at Cayden Reserve can enjoy the community’s proximity to a variety of shopping and dining establishments located on U.S. Route 98, including Lakeland Square Mall and The Shoppes of Lakeland. Nearby Hunt Fountain Park offers sport courts and fields, sport courts, picnic areas, play areas and a horse arena.

At Cayden Reserve, KB Home will be offering seven distinct floor plans of one- and two-story homes, ranging in size from 1,286 to 2,566 square feet and accommodating up to five bedrooms and three baths. The homes will feature spacious master bedroom suites with walk-in closets, large kitchens and open great rooms. Planned community amenities include a tot lot. Pricing begins in the low-$200,000s.

The KB homes at Cayden Reserve will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area. These energy- and water-saving features are estimated to save homebuyers between $900 to $1,500 a year in utility costs.

As part of KB Home’s distinct homebuilding process, homebuyers at Cayden Reserve may personalize many aspects of their new home to suit their budget and preferences. Expert design consultants are available to guide KB homebuyers through every aspect of the design process at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom where they may select their lot, floor plan, and a plethora of design and décor choices, including, but not limited to, flooring, countertops, cabinets, lighting, appliances and window coverings.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration on Saturday, June 9 and Sunday, June 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Attendees may tour the two elegantly appointed model homes and enjoy entertainment, food and refreshments from Rolling Gourmet Food Truck from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day.

The Cayden Reserve sales office is located off Duff Road and U.S. Route 98. The sales office is open Saturdays through Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Fridays from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about Cayden Reserve, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005473/en/

CONTACT: KB Home

Cara Kane, 407-587-3580

ckane@kbhome.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA FLORIDA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY RESIDENTIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: KB Home

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 06/06/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005473/en