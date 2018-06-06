KB Home Announces the Debut of Three Model Homes at Skyline in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the model home debut at Skyline, its latest community of 71 two-story new homes in Vallejo. Skyline’s location is convenient to Interstates 680 and 780, as well as the San Francisco Bay Ferry, SolTrans and BART connections. Notable area employers include Kaiser Permanente Medical Center, Sutter Solano Medical Center, a California Highway Patrol Regional Office and the California Maritime Academy.

Skyline is situated within walking distance of Highland Park, which features sport courts and fields, picnic and barbecue areas and playground equipment. The community is also close to several golf courses, as well as nature preserves; for example, nearby Benicia State Recreation Area features grassy hillsides, rocky beaches, and hiking and biking trails. While Skyline’s proximity to Silicon Valley, Six Flags® Discovery Kingdom and dreamy Napa Valley is a compelling reason to become a resident, local attractions, such as the annual Solano County Fair, also provide their own charm.

The four two-story home designs available at Skyline will range in size from 2,058 to 2,873 square feet with up to five bedrooms and three baths. The plans will feature flexible floor plan options such as first floor bed and bath suites, oversized kitchen islands, spacious great rooms and storage throughout. Pricing begins in the mid-$600,000s.

As part of KB Home’s unique homebuilding experience, buyers at Skyline can personalize many aspects of their new home at the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like showroom, where they can work with KB Home’s design professionals to create the home of their dreams.

All of the KB homes offered at Skyline will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient and can potentially save homebuyers money on their monthly utility bills, as compared to other typical new and resale homes in the area. The energy saving features included in the KB homes at Skyline are estimated to save homeowners from $972 to $1,104 in annual energy costs, depending on the floor plan.

The debut of the three stunning new model homes will take place on Saturday, June 9 at 10:00 a.m., with refreshments available from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

KB Home’s Skyline sales office is now open at 8907 Brookside Drive in Vallejo, at the intersection of Regents Park Drive and Brookside Drive. It is open Tuesdays through Sundays between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., and on Mondays between 1:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. From I-680 North, merge onto I-780 West and exit Columbus Parkway. Turn right on Regents Park Drive, right on Waterstone Parkway, left on Abbey Drive, right on Brunswick Drive and right on Regents Park Drive. From there, follow the KB Home signs to the sales office.

For more information about Skyline or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

