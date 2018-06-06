Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, June 6, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Clouds and sun;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SW;13;81%;74%;6

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;43;33;Sunny and hot;43;31;S;16;31%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Brilliant sunshine;34;20;Sunny and hot;37;22;NNW;11;20%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Clouds and sunshine;23;15;Nice with sunshine;21;15;SSW;14;55%;27%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny, warmer;25;16;Heavy thunderstorms;28;17;N;8;70%;73%;8

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;16;10;An afternoon shower;17;9;SSW;17;56%;82%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunshine, very hot;43;25;Sunny and cooler;36;24;W;15;29%;6%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Turning cloudy;30;14;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;S;15;27%;8%;8

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny intervals;18;8;Decreasing clouds;18;5;SE;12;63%;4%;4

Athens, Greece;Sun and clouds, warm;33;22;Mostly sunny;32;20;SE;12;42%;2%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Heavy showers;14;7;Mostly sunny, breezy;13;9;S;24;60%;12%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and very warm;43;28;Sunny and hot;44;28;N;20;13%;0%;12

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clearing;36;23;Partly sunny;36;24;SSW;12;60%;44%;11

Bangalore, India;A t-storm in spots;29;21;A p.m. t-storm;28;21;WSW;21;79%;78%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A t-storm or two;34;26;A p.m. t-storm;29;26;SW;12;87%;84%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Showers and t-storms;22;15;Showers and t-storms;22;16;SW;16;75%;67%;9

Beijing, China;Very hot;36;25;Mostly cloudy, warm;33;22;NNW;10;30%;25%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;A t-storm in spots;31;19;Heavy thunderstorms;29;19;SE;11;62%;68%;9

Berlin, Germany;Partly sunny, nice;23;12;Mostly sunny, nice;26;14;ESE;16;35%;1%;8

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;18;8;Mostly cloudy;19;9;ESE;10;73%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Mostly cloudy;27;13;Mostly cloudy;27;14;SSW;8;51%;26%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;A heavy thunderstorm;27;16;A p.m. t-storm;27;18;ESE;14;66%;80%;9

Brussels, Belgium;Drenching t-storms;27;17;Thunderstorms;25;17;WSW;6;81%;75%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Heavy thunderstorms;32;17;Sun and clouds;28;16;ESE;18;59%;44%;8

Budapest, Hungary;Severe thunderstorms;28;15;Heavy thunderstorms;27;18;SE;11;62%;71%;8

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Mostly sunny;16;8;Partly sunny;14;7;W;12;60%;4%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;Variable cloudiness;29;16;Clouds and sun;29;16;E;8;37%;44%;8

Busan, South Korea;Clearing and warmer;27;18;Mostly sunny;28;18;WSW;13;63%;0%;11

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and very warm;36;22;Sunny and very warm;37;23;NNE;17;25%;0%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunshine and nice;26;13;Cooler;18;13;NNE;18;72%;36%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Partly sunny;28;20;ESE;8;57%;29%;12

Chennai, India;A t-storm around;41;28;A t-storm around;38;29;SW;18;55%;75%;5

Chicago, United States;Sun and clouds;23;18;A t-storm in spots;22;16;NNE;12;79%;64%;8

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Cloudy, a downpour;31;25;Downpours;29;26;SW;19;83%;99%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;21;13;Clouds and sun, nice;22;13;SE;13;47%;0%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Becoming cloudy;27;23;Turning sunny, nice;27;23;SW;9;81%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Turning sunny, hot;35;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;25;SSE;17;51%;6%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Sunny and pleasant;29;20;Sunny and nice;29;20;SSW;22;56%;2%;8

Delhi, India;Clouding up;37;32;Hazy sun and warm;41;32;ESE;13;45%;15%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm around;31;15;Partly sunny;32;15;S;11;25%;6%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;A stray a.m. t-storm;35;28;SSE;10;67%;80%;10

Dili, East Timor;Mostly sunny;33;20;Mostly sunny, nice;31;22;SE;10;58%;15%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;18;9;Clouds and sun, nice;20;10;NE;16;65%;14%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and hot;36;18;Mostly sunny, warm;34;19;NNE;9;27%;9%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sun and clouds;22;16;Partly sunny;23;17;W;20;67%;7%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;Warm with some sun;36;26;Warm with some sun;36;26;SW;10;51%;5%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Mostly sunny, cool;17;5;Plenty of sun;20;5;SE;9;50%;1%;5

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;30;22;A t-storm in spots;31;23;ESE;9;66%;65%;11

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly cloudy;14;4;A little rain;16;9;W;24;50%;72%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;25;A t-storm or two;32;26;WSW;16;86%;85%;6

Hong Kong, China;Cloudy, downpours;31;26;Downpours;30;25;ESE;21;84%;91%;5

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;29;23;A shower or two;30;24;ENE;21;61%;71%;10

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;38;24;A t-storm in spots;30;24;WSW;11;71%;72%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunny and hot;42;30;Hazy and hot;43;31;NE;17;39%;9%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;ENE;9;65%;18%;10

Jakarta, Indonesia;Clouds and sun;32;25;A shower in the p.m.;33;25;NNE;10;66%;80%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;36;29;Warm with sunshine;36;29;NNW;23;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;18;4;Plenty of sunshine;19;5;S;11;42%;0%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunshine, very hot;36;16;Sunshine, very hot;37;17;NNW;21;13%;0%;13

Karachi, Pakistan;Partly sunny, breezy;35;29;Hazy sun and breezy;34;29;WSW;31;65%;26%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Partly sunny;30;20;Thunderstorm;28;20;SSE;7;79%;78%;8

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;40;27;Plenty of sunshine;42;29;NNW;10;9%;0%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Not as warm;20;6;Mostly sunny, nice;22;9;SE;9;30%;3%;8

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;27;Partly sunny;32;27;ENE;24;59%;27%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Sunshine, pleasant;32;18;Sunshine and nice;32;18;SSE;9;53%;2%;8

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;S;12;73%;69%;6

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;34;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NE;6;79%;58%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Periods of sun;12;-3;A t-storm in spots;11;-1;NNE;12;51%;64%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A thunderstorm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;SW;10;76%;73%;5

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;20;16;Decreasing clouds;20;17;S;9;79%;12%;3

Lisbon, Portugal;A shower or t-storm;21;15;Showers and t-storms;18;14;NW;12;83%;82%;5

London, United Kingdom;Clearing;22;12;A p.m. t-storm;22;12;NE;13;71%;73%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;23;14;Partly cloudy;24;16;S;9;63%;1%;11

Luanda, Angola;Mostly sunny;33;20;Sunny and hot;32;19;SE;12;50%;0%;7

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;21;11;Partly sunny;24;14;WSW;9;51%;28%;10

Male, Maldives;Dull and dreary;29;27;Some brightening;30;27;SW;22;73%;70%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A little a.m. rain;30;24;Showers around;29;25;SSE;6;84%;87%;4

Manila, Philippines;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;27;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;WSW;13;72%;85%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Mostly sunny;18;9;Rather cloudy;16;12;NNW;27;65%;56%;1

Mexico City, Mexico;Some sun;28;15;A t-storm in spots;27;15;NE;10;40%;64%;14

Miami, United States;A t-storm in spots;32;25;A heavy thunderstorm;31;25;SE;12;74%;73%;10

Minsk, Belarus;Increasing clouds;16;3;Partly sunny;19;7;WSW;12;37%;7%;5

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunshine and nice;30;25;A shower;29;24;SSW;23;71%;98%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Mostly sunny;15;9;Partly sunny;13;6;WSW;20;60%;25%;3

Montreal, Canada;A thick cloud cover;19;12;Cloudy with a shower;22;13;WSW;6;60%;63%;3

Moscow, Russia;Turning cloudy, cool;13;6;Thickening clouds;16;8;WSW;15;44%;30%;7

Mumbai, India;A p.m. t-storm;33;27;Showers and t-storms;32;27;WSW;14;81%;87%;3

Nairobi, Kenya;Some sun, pleasant;22;12;Clouds and sun;22;12;NE;11;68%;44%;9

New York, United States;Sun and clouds;22;14;Partly sunny;23;16;SSE;12;55%;0%;11

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;31;19;Sunny and very warm;34;22;WNW;14;41%;0%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Warmer with clearing;29;14;Sunny and very warm;27;15;ESE;9;48%;1%;7

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;23;19;Humid and warmer;28;20;WSW;9;68%;14%;6

Oslo, Norway;Partly sunny, nice;22;9;Partly sunny;26;11;SE;9;48%;9%;6

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy;19;11;A passing shower;22;10;WNW;17;66%;56%;2

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;30;27;Morning showers;30;27;ENE;17;77%;79%;4

Panama City, Panama;Couple of t-storms;30;24;Couple of t-storms;31;24;NW;7;84%;82%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Showers;30;25;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;ENE;15;75%;66%;9

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;24;17;A shower or t-storm;24;16;WSW;10;71%;60%;4

Perth, Australia;Showers;16;10;Morning showers;16;8;SE;7;77%;71%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Spotty showers;33;26;A p.m. t-storm;31;26;WSW;15;81%;74%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Some sun;30;23;Areas of low clouds;29;23;SE;29;76%;44%;2

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;35;24;Partly sunny;35;24;ESE;9;51%;11%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;26;13;A p.m. t-storm;26;16;ESE;11;51%;66%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clouds and sun;32;16;Partly sunny;28;16;WNW;9;60%;47%;7

Quito, Ecuador;More clouds than sun;23;11;Clouds and sun;25;12;SSW;11;52%;44%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Turning sunny;22;13;Nice with sunshine;23;14;NNE;13;64%;3%;12

Recife, Brazil;A shower in the a.m.;29;23;Morning showers;29;24;SE;12;78%;88%;5

Reykjavik, Iceland;Low clouds;12;7;Low clouds;12;8;SW;11;69%;61%;1

Riga, Latvia;A shower;15;8;Partly sunny;21;14;WSW;8;47%;19%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A t-storm in spots;27;20;Showers around;25;20;W;7;78%;73%;2

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and hot;45;29;Sunny and hot;46;30;NE;16;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Clouds and sun, nice;27;16;A severe t-storm;29;18;NNE;9;70%;86%;8

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;14;7;A p.m. shower or two;14;7;WSW;17;48%;79%;4

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;17;12;Turning sunny;17;11;W;24;67%;1%;10

San Jose, Costa Rica;A shower or t-storm;24;18;Couple of t-storms;27;18;ENE;10;79%;82%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Partial sunshine;30;26;Mostly sunny;30;25;E;21;70%;26%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;Couple of t-storms;25;19;Couple of t-storms;25;19;E;8;93%;82%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;Nice with some sun;28;15;Nice with some sun;28;17;ENE;16;34%;44%;14

Santiago, Chile;Plenty of sunshine;17;4;Partly sunny;20;7;ENE;5;33%;1%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;30;24;Partly sunny;30;24;E;10;73%;30%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;20;13;Showers and t-storms;18;12;NW;9;78%;82%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny, warmer;23;12;Nice with some sun;22;13;SSW;12;58%;32%;7

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;30;17;Clouds and sun;29;18;W;8;60%;2%;11

Shanghai, China;Partly sunny, warm;29;22;Clouds breaking;29;22;E;15;63%;26%;9

Singapore, Singapore;Partly sunny;33;26;A t-storm around;32;25;SSE;15;72%;73%;10

Sofia, Bulgaria;A heavy thunderstorm;28;13;Drenching t-storms;27;14;SE;10;71%;79%;9

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;Sunshine, pleasant;30;25;E;20;69%;45%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Partial sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny, warmer;25;10;N;13;40%;44%;6

Sydney, Australia;Cloudy with showers;18;13;Partly sunny;20;13;N;18;61%;12%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Becoming cloudy;32;26;Inc. clouds;34;26;ESE;18;61%;42%;10

Tallinn, Estonia;Partly sunny;15;8;Showers around;19;12;W;21;35%;70%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and hot;36;22;Mostly cloudy, hot;36;22;ENE;9;26%;0%;11

Tbilisi, Georgia;Sunshine;30;16;Partly sunny;28;16;NNW;13;46%;63%;11

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;36;23;Plenty of sunshine;36;21;N;14;13%;0%;12

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;30;23;Sunny and nice;31;22;NW;16;54%;0%;12

Tirana, Albania;A p.m. t-storm;30;19;Periods of sun;32;21;E;6;49%;26%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler with rain;20;18;Humid and warmer;27;20;S;11;70%;1%;6

Toronto, Canada;Decreasing clouds;18;14;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;N;18;68%;8%;7

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny;29;23;Plenty of sunshine;33;21;W;12;46%;25%;12

Tunis, Tunisia;Becoming cloudy;27;19;Clouds and sun;27;17;WNW;17;65%;26%;4

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Rain and drizzle;14;4;Partly sunny, warmer;22;7;ENE;11;38%;10%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Partly sunny;21;12;Mostly cloudy;20;13;SSE;10;52%;81%;3

Vienna, Austria;A heavy thunderstorm;26;16;A p.m. t-storm;26;17;SE;12;71%;80%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm or two;32;24;Couple of t-storms;33;24;SW;8;76%;83%;8

Vilnius, Lithuania;Clouds and sun, cool;16;4;Partly sunny;20;9;WSW;10;51%;13%;5

Warsaw, Poland;Not as warm;19;8;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;SE;14;37%;0%;8

Wellington, New Zealand;Very windy;8;6;Periods of rain;12;9;S;32;84%;91%;0

Yangon, Myanmar;Thunderstorms;30;26;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SW;12;78%;83%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;26;12;Sun, some clouds;27;14;NE;5;41%;29%;11

