Entasis Therapeutics to Present Data on ETX2514 and ETX0282 at ASM Microbe 2018

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Entasis Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products, today announced multiple presentations at the American Society of Microbiology (ASM) Microbe 2018 Conference, taking place June 7-11 in Atlanta, GA. Presentations will include clinical and preclinical data on ETX2514, a novel broad spectrum β-lactamase inhibitor being developed in combination with sulbactam to treat Acinetobacter baumannii infections, and ETX0282, a novel, broad spectrum oral β-lactamase inhibitor being developed in combination with cefpodoxime proxetil to treat infections caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) Gram-negative pathogens, including multidrug-resistant and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

The details of the presentations are as follows:

ETX2514 Presentations:

Oral Presentation: Plasma and Intrapulmonary Concentrations of ETX2514 and Sulbactam in Healthy Adult Subjects Session: 529 - Real Time Tissue Pharmacokinetic Monitoring Date and Time: June 11, 2018 11:30 AM – 11:45 AM Location: A410

Poster #517: Plasma and Intrapulmonary Concentrations of ETX2514 and Sulbactam in Healthy Adult Subjects Session: 409 - AAR04 - Antimicrobial PK/PD & General Pharmacology: Clinical Studies Date and Time: June 10, 2018 12:45 PM – 2:45 PM Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

Poster #604: Restoration of Sulbactam Activity by the Novel β-lactamase inhibitor ETX2514 against recent clinical isolates of Acinetobacter baumannii, including extensively drug-resistant (XDR) isolates expressing OXA-237 Session: 062 - AAR08 - New Antimicrobial Agents and New Research Technologies: New β-lactamase Inhibitors and Inhibitor Combinations Date and Time: June 8, 2018 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

Poster #605: The combination of ETX2514, a novel diazabicyclooctenone β-lactamase inhibitor (BLI), and sulbactam overcomes carbapenem resistant Acinetobacter baumannii (CRAB) Session: 062 - AAR08 - New Antimicrobial Agents and New Research Technologies: New β-lactamase Inhibitors and Inhibitor Combinations Date and Time: June 8, 2018 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

Poster #606: Evaluation of Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacodynamics of the novel β-lactamase inhibitor, ETX2514, in combination with sulbactam against Acinetobacter baumanniiSession: 062 - AAR08 - New Antimicrobial Agents and New Research Technologies: New β-lactamase Inhibitors and Inhibitor Combinations Date and Time: June 8, 2018 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

Poster #1103: Structural Analyses of Inhibition of OXA-24 and ADC-7 β-lactamases by ETX2514, A Novel Diazabicyclooctenone β-lactamase Inhibitor (BLI) Session: 097 - MBP16 - Structural Biology Date and Time: June 8, 2018 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

ETX0282 Presentation:

Poster #603: The novel β-lactamase inhibitor ETX1317 effectively restores the activity of cefpodoxime against extended spectrum β-lactamase (ESBL)- and carbapenemase-expressing Enterobacteriaceae isolated from recent urinary tract infections Session: 062 - AAR08 - New Antimicrobial Agents and New Research Technologies: New β-lactamase Inhibitors and Inhibitor Combinations Date and Time: June 8, 2018 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5

Discovery Platform Presentation:

Oral Presentation: Addressing the Challenge of Gram-negative Permeation in Antibacterial Discovery Session: 123 - Riddles and Rules of Gram-negative Permeation Date and Time: June 8, 2018 1:30 PM – 2:15 PM Location: Exhibit and Poster Hall, Building B, Halls B2-B5, AAR Hub

About ETX2514SUL ETX2514 is a novel broad-spectrum intravenous inhibitor of class A, C and D β-lactamases. ETX2514 restores the in vitro activity of multiple β-lactams against Gram-negative, multidrug-resistant pathogens. Entasis is initially developing ETX2514SUL, a fixed-dose combination of ETX2514 and sulbactam, for the treatment of a variety of serious multidrug-resistant infections caused by A. baumannii. Sulbactam is a generic β-lactam that has intrinsic antibacterial activity against A. baumannii but suffers from widespread β-lactamase-mediated resistance. In preclinical studies, ETX2514 restored sulbactam antibacterial activity against A. baumannii. ETX2514 has completed single- and multi-ascending dose Phase 1 trials. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has granted Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designation and Fast Track designation to ETX2514SUL for the treatment of hospital-acquired and ventilator-acquired bacterial pneumonia and bloodstream infections due to A. baumannii.

About ETX0282CPDP ETX0282 is an orally available, broad spectrum inhibitor of class A and C β-lactamases. Entasis is developing ETX0282 in combination with cefpodoxime proxetil, an orally available cephalosporin approved for treatment of a variety of bacterial infections. Cefpodoxime’s clinical utility is currently limited by β-lactamase-mediated resistance. In preclinical studies, ETX0282 restored cefpodoxime’s antimicrobial activity against a variety of pathogens, including Enterobacteriaceae resistant to fluoroquinolones, cephalosporins and carbapenems. Entasis is initially developing ETX0282CPDP, the combination of ETX0282 and cefpodoxime proxetil, for the treatment of infections caused by Enterobacteriaceae, including multidrug-resistant and carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE). ETX0282CPDP is partially supported by an award from the Combating Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria Biopharmaceutical Accelerator program (CARB-X).

About Entasis Therapeutics Inc. Entasis is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multidrug-resistant Gram-negative bacteria. Entasis’ targeted-design platform has produced a pipeline of product candidates, including ETX2514SUL (targeting A. baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), and zoliflodacin (targeting Neisseria gonorrhoeae ). Entasis is also using its platform to develop a novel class of non-β-lactam penicillin-binding protein inhibitors (NBPs) targeting Gram-negative infections. For more information, visit www.entasistx.com.

