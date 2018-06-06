NBA star Dennis Rodman could be in Singapore for Trump-Kim Summit

SINGAPORE (Taiwan News) - According to the New York Post, former NBA star and friend of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, Dennis Rodman, will be in Singapore during the Trump-Kim Summit next week.

It was reported that Dennis Rodman will arrive in Singapore on June 11, a day before the summit between the President of the United States of America Donald Trump and North Korea's political leader Kim Jong Un. Sources mentioned that Rodman may even play a role during the negotiations in the summit.

Capella Hotel, Sentosa, will be the venue for the Trump-Kim Summit scheduled for June 12. According to the White House's press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' tweet, she said that "We thank our great Singaporean hosts for their hospitality.”

The Trump-Kim Summit is scheduled to start on June 12 at 9 a.m. Trump hopes to secure a nuclear deal with the North Koreans, seeking for Kim to give up his nuclear program, though he emphasized that this process is very likely to take longer than a single meeting.