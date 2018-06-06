Taiwan and UK have built friendship and trust: British representative to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Catherine Nettleton said at a banquet celebrating the 25th anniversary of the foundation of the U.K.’s representative office in Taiwan that the exchanges between Taiwan and the U.K. have allowed mutual prosperity and wellbeing, strengthening shared values and security over the years.

In a formal event intended to celebrate British Office Taipei, formerly the British Trade and Cultural Office in Taipei, established a quarter of a century ago, and the 92nd birthday of Queen Elizabeth II, the British representative remarked that her country remains committed to working with Taiwan, hoping to “achieve even more together over the next 25 years.”

During her remarks, Nettleton talked about the technological opportunities that the two countries can collaborate in, particularly in the field the digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and health and life sciences.

The bilateral relationship on trade and investment has continue to grow over the years, given the fact that UK investment in Taiwan has increased nearly 20 fold in the last two decades. The U.K., on the other hand, is Taiwan’s third-largest trading partner in Europe.

Exchanges between the two countries, from government officials to citizens, have not only deepened the understanding of each other, but also widened the range of mutual collaboration, said Nettleton.

“These exchanges are building our prosperity and wellbeing, strengthening our shared values and our security,” said Nettleton, adding “Over 25 years we have built friendship and trust.”

In terms of challenges lying ahead, the representative also urged both sides to work on halting climate change, tackling global trade tensions, as well as making future societies fairer and more equal.

“These are big issues, but by applying our good will and ingenuity we can create a more humane and sustainable future,” added Nettleton.

The British Office Taipei has been a non-official British governmental institute in Taiwan as the two countries do not establish diplomatic ties. Apart from boosting bilateral trade and business, the office also offers consular services for Taiwanese and British nationals.

“Now more than 4,000 Taiwanese students go to the UK to study every year,” said Nettleton, referring to the strong people-to-people relationship between Taiwan and the U.K. “Tourist numbers have increased in both directions, encouraged most recently by China Airlines’ new direct flights to London,” added the representative.