Bulldozers wreck old Catholic church in Taiwan’s Yilan County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Bulldozers wrecked a Catholic church in Yilan County’s Jiaoxi (礁溪) township even though it was expected to be designated as a historic monument, reports said Wednesday.

The building had been erected in 1966 on the initiative of a Dutch priest, and was going through the process of official protection, the Central News Agency reported.

However, on Wednesday morning, bulldozers moved in and tore down at least one side of the church. Since the operators, reportedly acting on behalf of the Church in Taipei, had not applied for an official license, the county government sent in officials to stop the work and slap a “temporary monument” notice on the edifice.

In order to prevent a repeat of the incident, the county government had asked local police to intensify patrols in the area, according to CNA.

In November last year, a county government meeting approved the church’s designation as a “historic building” but failed to proclaim the decision as official, leading to its qualification as a “temporary monument” to lapse last month, according to a local cultural activist.

During its early years, the Jiaoxi Catholic Church was a center of care for children suffering from polio, CNA reported. Once a week, priests would carry the patients from their homes in the Jiaoxi and Toucheng townships on their backs to the railway station and send them for care to hospitals in Taipei. Upon their return, the children could revalidate inside the church buildings, a practice which continued until the completion of a hospital in 1971, according to CNA. In 1968, nuns based in Toucheng had built a kindergarten next to the church.