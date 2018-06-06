GateHouse Media Launches New Consumer Marketing Agency

PITTSFORD, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--GateHouse Media announced the launch of a new, central consumer marketing agency to drive consumer marketing revenue and develop new and innovative products and experiences. Led by Denise Robbins, Senior Vice President Consumer Marketing, the agency is focused on delivering GateHouse’s award-winning content to new audiences and providing even greater value to their 23 million weekly readers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005066/en/

Denise Robbins SVP, Consumer Marketing, GateHouse Media (Photo: Business Wire)

Effective June 1, the new agency began overseeing subscription acquisition and customer lifecycle management, including deepening reader engagement and customer experience in GateHouse’s largest markets. Later this year, the agency will expand to lead consumer marketing activity for all 144 GateHouse dailies as well as the company’s weekly subscription-based publications. GateHouse announced key appointments to support Robbins in leading the new agency:

Nikhil Hushikatti, currently VP, Marketing for the Dispatch Media Group (Columbus), will serve as Vice President, Acquisitions, overseeing media buying, onsite optimization and bundle strategy Lee Knapp, currently VP, Consumer Marketing for GateHouse’s Eastern Division, will serve as Vice President, Regional Planning with responsibility for forecasting, revenue optimization, offer strategy and reporting

In addition, Robert Saurer, GateHouse’s Vice President Marketing Technology and Innovation, has added oversight of customer service, enterprise-wide, including high-touch escalation centers, customer self-service technologies and email operations to his responsibilities.

“Growing our digital subscription base and serving our existing readers are top priorities for GateHouse,” said Kirk Davis, CEO of GateHouse Media. “Denise and her executive team bring years of consumer marketing experience both at GateHouse and at other leading publishers including The New York Times where Denise led consumer marketing and revenue generation for Home Delivery and All Digital Access.”

As the agency evolves, it will play a central role in marketing other consumer-facing products and services including apps, podcasts, specialty newsletters, e-editions and other digital products across the entire enterprise.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to bring our high-quality, trusted content to even more readers,” said Robbins. “GateHouse has put together a talented team and committed the resources we need to grow our audience across all platforms.”

ABOUT GATEHOUSE MEDIA, LLC

GateHouse Media, headquartered in Pittsford, New York, is a wholly owned subsidiary of New Media Investment Group Inc., which is focused primarily on investing in a high-quality, diversified portfolio of local media assets and on growing existing advertising and digital marketing businesses. GateHouse Media is one of the largest publishers of locally based print and online media in the United States as measured by its 144 daily publications. As of April 30, 2018, GateHouse operates in 565 markets across 38 states. GateHouse Media’s portfolio of products includes over 600 business and community publications and 569 websites, serves more than 215,000 business advertising accounts, and reaches 23 million people on a weekly basis.

For more information regarding GateHouse Media, please visit www.gatehousemedia.com

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005066/en/

CONTACT: GateHouse Media, LLC

Alain Begun, VP Marketing

585-626-0230

abegun@gatehousemedia.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: COMMUNICATIONS ADVERTISING MARKETING PUBLIC RELATIONS/INVESTOR RELATIONS PUBLISHING

SOURCE: GateHouse Media

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/06/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005066/en