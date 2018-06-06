Rubius Therapeutics Appoints Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D. as Chief Executive Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Rubius Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering the development of a new class of ready-to-use cellular therapies, today announced the appointment of Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D., as Chief Executive Officer. Torben Straight Nissen, Rubius’ President, will partner with Dr. Cagnoni to continue to advance the company’s pipeline and other business objectives.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005321/en/

Pablo J. Cagnoni, M.D. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Pablo’s deep industry expertise and role in the development and commercialization of more than 20 life-changing treatments positions him to lead Rubius as we continue to advance a new class of medicines to treat cancer, autoimmune diseases and rare diseases,” said David Epstein, Chairman of Rubius Therapeutics. “We are extremely pleased to welcome Pablo as CEO.”

Over the course of Dr. Cagnoni’s career as an oncologist and pharmaceutical executive, he has played a key role in the development, approval and commercialization of several transformative medicines, including Afinitor®, Kyprolis® and Tarceva®. He most recently served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Tizona Therapeutics, a privately held biotech company focused on developing novel treatments for cancer. Prior to Tizona, Dr. Cagnoni served as President of Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Global Head of Clinical Development at Novartis Oncology, and Chief Medical Officer at Allos Therapeutics and OSI Pharmaceuticals, respectively.

Dr. Cagnoni received his M.D. from the University of Buenos Aires School of Medicine, and completed fellowships in Hematology and Oncology at the Mount Sinai Medical Center, and in Stem Cell Transplantation at the University of Colorado Health Sciences Center.

“I am honored to join Rubius as CEO to continue building the company’s broad and diverse pipeline of Red Cell Therapeutics in multiple therapeutic areas, while making a significant impact for patients with serious diseases,” said Dr. Cagnoni. “I look forward to partnering with Torben and the entire team.”

About Rubius Therapeutics Rubius Therapeutics is pioneering the development of a new class of medicines, Red Cell Therapeutics, or RCTs. Rubius has designed a proprietary platform to genetically engineer and culture RCTs that are selective, potent and ready-to-use cellular therapies.

Rubius believes that its RCTs will provide life-changing or life-saving benefits for patients with severe diseases across multiple therapeutic areas. Utilizing the Rubius Erythrocyte Design (RED) Platform, Rubius is advancing a broad pipeline of RCT product candidates into clinical trials in rare diseases, cancer, and autoimmune diseases. Rubius was founded by Flagship Pioneering in 2013.

For more information, please visit www.rubiustx.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005321/en/

CONTACT: W2O Group

Julie Normart, 415-946-1087

jnormart@w2ogroup.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA MASSACHUSETTS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH BIOTECHNOLOGY PHARMACEUTICAL OTHER HEALTH

SOURCE: Rubius Therapeutics

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 06/06/2018 07:00 AM/DISC: 06/06/2018 07:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180606005321/en