Griffin envisions a gay president while accepting LGBT honor

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin says she is eagerly awaiting the day when a gay person is elected president of the United States.

Griffin, who was honored Tuesday night for her activism for LGBTQ issues and raising millions for HIV/AIDS services, says if it happens she wants to be invited to a state dinner and get an overnight stay in the Lincoln bedroom at the White House.

The comedian is still trying to come back from a photo shoot last year in which she posed with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, leading to lost work and death threats.

Griffin accepted the Rainbow Key Award from leaders of West Hollywood, California, with a fiery speech. She wore an outfit entirely of Kate Spade apparel in tribute to the designer who was found dead in New York earlier Tuesday.