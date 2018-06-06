Griffin envisions a gay president while accepting LGBT honor

Comedian Kathy Griffin shows off her "I Voted" sticker as she accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday, June 5, 2018, in W
Comedian Kathy Griffin accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood for her longtime support of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgen
Comedian Kathy Griffin, second from right, is flanked by West Hollywood Lesbian and Gay Alliance board members Megan Cotanch, second from left, and Su
Comedian Kathy Griffin accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood for her longtime support of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgen
Comedian Kathy Griffin shows off her Kate Spade handbag and dress before receiving a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday, June
Comedian Kathy Griffin displays a Kate Spade handbag on the podium as she accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday, June 5
Comedian Kathy Griffin, center, reacts to remarks from the stage before she received a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday, Jun
Comedian Kathy Griffin holds a Kate Spade handbag as she is interviewed before receiving a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday,
Comedian Kathy Griffin accepts a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood for her longtime support of the gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgen
Comedian Kathy Griffin shows off her Kate Spade handbag and dress before receiving a Rainbow Key Award from the City of West Hollywood, Tuesday, June
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kathy Griffin says she is eagerly awaiting the day when a gay person is elected president of the United States.
Griffin, who was honored Tuesday night for her activism for LGBTQ issues and raising millions for HIV/AIDS services, says if it happens she wants to be invited to a state dinner and get an overnight stay in the Lincoln bedroom at the White House.
The comedian is still trying to come back from a photo shoot last year in which she posed with a fake severed head of President Donald Trump, leading to lost work and death threats.
Griffin accepted the Rainbow Key Award from leaders of West Hollywood, California, with a fiery speech. She wore an outfit entirely of Kate Spade apparel in tribute to the designer who was found dead in New York earlier Tuesday.