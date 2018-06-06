Foxconn chief says US-China dispute is over tech, not trade

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — The head of Taiwan's Foxconn, which assembles Apple iPhones and other tech products, says Washington's dispute with China is over technology rather than trade.

Terry Gou spoke in a video shown at an event Wednesday in the southern city of Shenzhen celebrating the anniversary of Foxconn's first investment in mainland China.

President Donald Trump is pressing Beijing to narrow its trade surplus with the United States. Trump also has threatened to raise tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese goods in response to complaints Beijing steals or pressures foreign companies to hand over technology.

Guo says, "This is not a trade conflict but rather a competition and comparison of technology."