Defendant of Taipei W Hotel party death asks for bail, claiming physique unfit for escape

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Chu Chia-lung (朱家龍), who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in the second trial on May 29 for his role in the W Hotel party death, asked Taiwan High Court judges for bail during a bail hearing on Tuesday (June 5), claiming he would cooperate with all anti-escape measures and that his heavy build is a disadvantageous condition for escape. However, the judges said they would make a decision after discussion.

Chu and two of his friends were accused of hosting a drug party in a W Hotel room on December 2, 2016, which caused a 21-year-old model surnamed Kuo (郭) to overdose and died on December 7.

The high court upheld a local court’s guilty verdict and sentenced Chu to 10 years in prison. Both Chu’s friends received about the same amount of jail time given to Chu. Two other defendants who supplied the drugs were sentenced to nine years in prison and to six years and six months, respectively.

As the detention period for Chu and three other defendants will expire on June 16, the high court summoned Chu and the three others for a hearing. Chu told the judges that he was deeply sorry for the death of Kuo as well as for the negative impact of the drug use on the society, adding that he had been engaging in introspection every day during the detention.

Chu also said his physique is unfit for escape and that as his family has never given him up, no way is he going to forsake them. He added that he has no intention to escape and will stand up to the legal procedure, thus requesting bail.