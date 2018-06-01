  1. Home
Thick smoke fills Taiwan train, causes emergency stop

160 passengers reported safe after emergency train evacuation near Taitung 

By Renée Salmonsen,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/06/06 16:52

A hot plate overheats, bringing a TRA train to a halt. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train heading south along Taiwan's east coast made an emergency stop this afternoon (June 6) after thick smoke clouded one of the train cars. 

It is reported that a hot plate chord caught fire aboard the 7th train car, causing the smoke. 


(CNA image) 

The train conductor made an emergency stop at the Jilun railway station in Taitung County, according to CNA.  The conductor, Yang Shun-an (楊舜安), said the hot plate sparks caused substantially more smoke than fire. 


(CNA image) 

None of the 160 passengers were injured during the incident.


(CNA image)

After emergency precautions were taken in Jilun and the safety of all passengers was confirmed, the train continued on its route toward Taitung arriving 69 minutes late. 
train
taitung
smoke
Taiwan

