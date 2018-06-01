Thick smoke fills Taiwan train, causes emergency stop

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwan Railways Administration (TRA) train heading south along Taiwan's east coast made an emergency stop this afternoon (June 6) after thick smoke clouded one of the train cars.

It is reported that a hot plate chord caught fire aboard the 7th train car, causing the smoke.



(CNA image)

The train conductor made an emergency stop at the Jilun railway station in Taitung County, according to CNA. The conductor, Yang Shun-an (楊舜安), said the hot plate sparks caused substantially more smoke than fire.



(CNA image)

None of the 160 passengers were injured during the incident.



(CNA image)

After emergency precautions were taken in Jilun and the safety of all passengers was confirmed, the train continued on its route toward Taitung arriving 69 minutes late.