Taiwan’s China Airlines apologizes for leak of pop star Namie Amuro’s flight info

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – China Airlines (CAL) apologized “120,000 times” Wednesday for an employee who leaked information about Japanese pop superstar Namie Amuro’s (安室奈美惠) flight out of Taiwan after her concerts last month.

The 40-year-old singer had come to the island to give two concerts on her “Final Tour” before retiring from the music business.

After the two concerts at the Taipei Arena attended by 22,000 fans, a CAL employee listed the details of the flight to be taken by Amuro and her son out of the country on social media, the Apple Daily reported.

Following an investigation into the incident, the airline said Wednesday it had contacted the employee, informed him his actions violated company rules, and asked him to remove the content from the Internet.

As staff members are not allowed to post information about passengers or other confidential internal data online, CAL said it would remind its employees of the rules and strengthen training.

It was not known whether the employee in question had been disciplined, and whether the Japanese superstar or her management company had undertaken legal action against the airline, the Apple Daily reported.