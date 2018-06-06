|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|36
|25
|.590
|—
|Washington
|34
|25
|.576
|1
|Philadelphia
|32
|26
|.552
|2½
|New York
|27
|31
|.466
|7½
|Miami
|21
|39
|.350
|14½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Milwaukee
|37
|24
|.607
|—
|Chicago
|33
|24
|.579
|2
|St. Louis
|32
|26
|.552
|3½
|Pittsburgh
|30
|30
|.500
|6½
|Cincinnati
|21
|40
|.344
|16
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Arizona
|32
|28
|.533
|—
|Colorado
|31
|29
|.517
|1
|Los Angeles
|30
|30
|.500
|2
|San Francisco
|30
|31
|.492
|2½
|San Diego
|28
|35
|.444
|5½
___
|Monday's Games
San Francisco 10, Arizona 3
San Diego 11, Atlanta 4
|Tuesday's Games
L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 0
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6
Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 1
Miami 7, St. Louis 4
Atlanta 14, San Diego 1
Arizona 3, San Francisco 2
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (Venters 1-0) at Washington (Roark 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-3) at San Diego (Strahm 1-2), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Buchholz 1-1) at San Francisco (Stratton 7-3), 3:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3), 7:05 p.m.
Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-6), 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-4), 8:05 p.m.
Miami (Chen 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 8:15 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Colorado (Anderson 3-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-6), 12:35 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Santana 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-4), 12:35 p.m.
Miami (Hernandez 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-1), 1:15 p.m.
Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4), 2:20 p.m.