National League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/06 16:01
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 36 25 .590
Washington 34 25 .576 1
Philadelphia 32 26 .552
New York 27 31 .466
Miami 21 39 .350 14½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 37 24 .607
Chicago 33 24 .579 2
St. Louis 32 26 .552
Pittsburgh 30 30 .500
Cincinnati 21 40 .344 16
West Division
W L Pct GB
Arizona 32 28 .533
Colorado 31 29 .517 1
Los Angeles 30 30 .500 2
San Francisco 30 31 .492
San Diego 28 35 .444

___

Monday's Games

San Francisco 10, Arizona 3

San Diego 11, Atlanta 4

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 5, Pittsburgh 0

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 9, Cincinnati 6

Philadelphia 6, Chicago Cubs 1

Miami 7, St. Louis 4

Atlanta 14, San Diego 1

Arizona 3, San Francisco 2

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (Venters 1-0) at Washington (Roark 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

Atlanta (Foltynewicz 5-3) at San Diego (Strahm 1-2), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Buchholz 1-1) at San Francisco (Stratton 7-3), 3:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ferguson 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Williams 5-3), 7:05 p.m.

Colorado (Gray 5-6) at Cincinnati (Romano 3-6), 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 7-2) at Chicago Cubs (Quintana 6-4), 8:05 p.m.

Miami (Chen 1-3) at St. Louis (Flaherty 2-1), 8:15 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Colorado (Anderson 3-1) at Cincinnati (Mahle 4-6), 12:35 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Santana 1-0) at Pittsburgh (Taillon 3-4), 12:35 p.m.

Miami (Hernandez 0-3) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-1), 1:15 p.m.

Philadelphia (Pivetta 4-4) at Chicago Cubs (Chatwood 3-4), 2:20 p.m.