Taiwan launches inclusive tech hub, aims to become Asia's best tech startup ecosystem 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - To tap into the country's rich heritage in technology and hardware/software strengths, a government-funded tech innovation and entrepreneurship hub is newly built and is conveniently located in the heart of Taipei City.

The Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) announced Tuesday the launch of the hub - the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) - aimed to become Asia's best tech-focused startup ecosystem which will cultivate deep-tech entrepreneurship, foster commercialization of innovation and establish a vibrant international tech startup ecosystem in the country.

The island country has been taking a behind-the-scenes role in innumerable business success stories around the world as many of its manufacturers in the field of semiconductors, automation, artificial intelligence, hardware and software integration, biotechnology and information & communication technology have been supporting world tech leaders to convert their concepts into reality and into profitable businesses.

Taiwan can go farther with these strengths, if the environment is ready, and that's what the hub has been created for. MoST Minister Chen Liang-Gee (陳良基) said on Tuesday that TTA will be hammering out a strong network that puts talent, accelerators, corporate partners, international links and capital market access together, and aims to become a vibrant international tech startup ecosystem.

MoST is dedicated to helping startups thrive over years. The ministry has provided funding support of US$77.26 million to 50 startups through the Taiwan Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (TIEC) located in Silicon Valley. The ministry and the National Development Fund (NDF) have also partnered with multiple venture capitalists to further inject a total of US$60 million into the capital pool with investment priorities on startups in TTA. Taiwania Capital, another key tech venture investment firm initiated by the Taiwan government, is also collaborating with TTA to support tech venture initiatives.

Moreover, TTA will host high-profile pitch and match events as well as systematically match startups with international investment based on a curated Taiwan startup database. TTA intends to plays a key role in energizing Taiwan's startup culture and propelling both domestic and foreign startups onto the global stage.

Located inside the Taipei Arena, an indoor sporting arena in the Songshan District of Taipei City, the hub will host a string of events in June to promote the services and help Taiwanese and non-Taiwanese startups exchange ideas or get the fund.