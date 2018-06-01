US State Dept. Edu. and Cultural Affairs official Marie Royce expected to join AIT ceremony

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the date for the dedication ceremony for the new complex of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) draws near, speculation is slowly being put to rest concerning who from the United States government will attend the event.



While there are still several days remaining before the event, and still time for one or two surprises, a list of people likely to attend the event is starting to take shape. UDN reports that Marie Royce, the Asst. Secretary of the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs in the State Department is expected to attend the ceremony on June 12.



Marie Royce was confirmed to the office by the U.S. Senate on March 30, 2018. She is married to U.S. House Representative Ed Royce, who has consistently shown support for Taiwan by voting for pro-Taiwan legislation. The article does not mention whether Ed Royce will accompany his wife for the inauguration or not, but it seems there would be a reasonable possibility.



Another U.S. lawmaker that is rumored to attend is one of the Republican Co-chairs of the Congressional Taiwan Caucus, Gregg Harper.

There are rumors that other U.S. lawmakers may also choose to make the journey if they are able, but since the trip would take them away from their legislative duties, it may not be feasible for many to attend. However, there is a high likelihood that at least one or two Republican lawmakers will be present.

Another Executive Branch official rumored to be joining the ceremony, although still unconfirmed, is the Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Azar was in attendance at the World Health Assembly last month, and spoke on behalf of Taiwan, supporting Taiwan’s inclusion in future meetings of the international organization.



Given the recent WHA conference, and Taiwan’s announcement of a US$1 million donation to fight the spread and fund treatment of the ebola virus, UDN suggests that Azar may be the most suitable cabinet level official from the Trump administration to attend the AIT dedication ceremony.



A previous rumor suggested that Taiwanese-American and Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao (趙小蘭) might attend the AIT ceremony, however her office has since stated that she will be busy taking another trip during that time.



More announcements of U.S. lawmakers, and Executive Branch officials who are planning to attend the ceremony are expected over the coming days as the June 12 date draws near.