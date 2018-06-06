Logitech Rally Sets New Standard for USB-connected Video Conferencecams

LAS VEGAS & NEWARK, Calif. & LAUSANNE, Switzerland--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--INFOCOMM2018 — Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced Logitech® Rally, a premium, modular conferencecam that delivers studio-quality video, exceptional audio clarity, and an automated video conferencing experience that can be tailored to your meeting space. Rally features Ultra-HD 4K video, modular audio components, expansive PTZ capabilities, and Logitech RightSense™ technologies that automatically frame people, optimize color and luminance for human faces, and improve vocal clarity for better meetings. The modular design makes it ideal for everyday conference rooms as well as boardrooms, classrooms and large meeting spaces.

“Just a few years ago, a high quality video and audio system like Logitech Rally would have easily been a five-figure investment,” said Scott Wharton, vice president and general manager of the Logitech Video Collaboration. “Now, with the Rally portfolio of products, customers get a premium, modular system that raises the bar for USB-connected AV solutions - all at a fraction of the price of other high-end systems.”

"Logitech has enjoyed great success with its affordable USB conferencecams which work well in traditional meeting rooms and huddle spaces,” said Ira M. Weinstein, managing partner, Recon Research. "But until now, Logitech lacked a premium offering for larger spaces. The Rally portfolio gives Logitech the opportunity to move up-market and extend the reach of its conferencecam lineup. Based on what I’ve seen, Rally has the potential to be as disruptive as the earlier Logitech conferencecam solutions.”

Unlike traditional video conferencing systems, Rally separates the speakers from the microphones. By mounting speakers near the display, the audio is better aligned with video, and voices of far-end participants come from the front of the room, which is what people intuitively expect.

A modular approach makes Logitech Rally an ideal solution for meeting spaces of almost any size and shape. Rally Camera features 4K optics and intelligent PTZ features to capture every seat in the room. The standalone microphones provide a superior audio experience and more effectively suppress noise and echo. The front-of-room speakers offer richer sound than tabletop speakerphones. Thoughtful cable management enables custom deployments and integration by AV professionals. Premium materials, streamlined cabling, and sleek industrial design complement architectural spaces and high-end furnishings.

Logitech Rally is compatible with almost any video conferencing service, such as BlueJeans, Google Hangouts Meet, Microsoft Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and more.

Pricing and Availability

Customers may purchase Logitech Rally through the Logitech Video Collaboration reseller network. The standalone Logitech Rally Camera will be available this summer for a suggested retail price of U.S. $1,299. Logitech Rally system, which includes Rally Camera, plus table and display hubs that minimize cross-room cabling, one speaker and one mic pod, will be available this Fall at a suggested retail price of $1,999, and Logitech Rally Plus, which adds a second speaker and mic pod, will be available at a suggested retail price of $2,499. The system can be expanded with additional Mic Pods, available at a suggested retail price of $349. For more information, please visit Logitech.com or our blog.

