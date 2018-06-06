George Eyles Appointed Chief Executive Officer of Netherlands-based Maccs

GRONINGEN, Netherlands--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 6, 2018--Maccs, the leading provider of theatrical distribution software for the global film industry and a company of Vista Group International (NZX & ASX: VGL), is delighted to announce the appointment of George Eyles to the role of Chief Executive Officer. As CEO, Mr. Eyles will be responsible for Maccs’ global operations, spanning customers in more than 50 countries.

Mr. Eyles will join Maccs from his current role of Managing Director of Digital Cinema, EMEA for Deluxe Technicolor. He has worked at Deluxe since Deluxe and Technicolor created a joint venture for cinema in 2015. Mr Eyles is very familiar with Maccs from his time at Deluxe and positioned to transfer his proven leadership skills to continue to build Maccs’ strong future.

Mr. Eyles has over 16 years industry experience in distribution of digital content, including advertising and cinema. Prior to the Deluxe Technicolor joint venture, he was responsible for Technicolor’s worldwide digital cinema strategy leading the business development team located in London and Los Angeles.

He joined Technicolor from Arqiva where he was responsible for the deployment of a Pan-European electronic delivery network for cinema, working closely with studios and exhibitors. George was also responsible for creating Arqiva’s ‘Live Event’ services delivering hundreds of live alternative events to cinemas around the world.

Mr. Eyles says, “Maccs is highly regarded throughout the industry and well known for supporting and bringing innovation to its clients. The organization and its professionals around the world are first class, and I’m looking forward to being part of the Vista Group team and the innovation and vision they continue to bring to the industry.”

Group CEO Kimbal Riley commented, “I’m delighted to have an executive of the caliber of George Eyles join the Group as leader of Group company Maccs. George is a high energy, highly capable operator, with a strong track record, and we are looking forward to his impact working with Maccs to continue to grow a business that has been ‘redefining movie distribution’ for our customers since 1995.”

George will take up his new position in August 2018.

About Maccs: Maccs develops market leading theatrical distribution software for the global film industry. Maccs software is used by more than 100 distributors to distribute films in more than 50 countries. Clients range from small independent distributors to major international distributors. The Maccs software portfolio includes an integrated theatrical distribution system, with Rights & Royalties & Print & Advertising modules. It also includes MaccsBox & DCinemaHub, an online platform that automates content ordering, delivery reporting, gross box office & eBOR collection & invoicing. Maccs’s customers include some of the world’s largest movie studios, such as Paramount Pictures International & Warner Bros. In 2015, Warner Bros. USA licensed Maccs to operate its theatrical distribution in the USA, adding to its international use of Maccs, the first time a studio has centralised its theatrical distribution operations under one technology platform. A company of Vista Group International (NZX: VGL, ASX: VGL), Maccs’s operations are based in Los Angeles, The Netherlands, Germany, & Australia. Website: www.maccs.com LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/maccs-international-bv

About Vista Group International: Vista Group International (Vista Group) is a public company, listed on both the New Zealand and Australian stock exchanges (NZX & ASX: VGL). The Group provides software and additional technology solutions across the global film industry. Cinema management software is provided by Vista Entertainment Solutions (Vista Cinema), the core business of the Group. Movio (authority in moviegoer data analytics), Veezi (cloud-based SaaS software for the Independent Cinema Market), movieXchange (connecting the movie industry to simplify the promotion and sale of movie tickets), Maccs (film distribution software), Numero (box office reporting software for film distributors and cinemas), Cinema Intelligence (business intelligence solutions), Powster (creative studio and marketing platform for movie studios) and Flicks (moviegoer ‘go to’ portal for movie information) provide an innovative range of complementary products across additional film industry sectors, from production and distribution, to cinema exhibition through to the moviegoer experience. Vista Group has offices located in New Zealand (Auckland HQ), Sydney, Los Angeles, London, Shanghai, Beijing, Mexico City, South Africa, the Netherlands and Romania. Website: www.vistagroup.co LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/vista-group-limited

