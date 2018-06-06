Taipei facing 4th greatest risks in world: Lloyd's

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Taipei ranked fourth on a global risk index released by Lloyd’s of London insurance market at NT$12.88 billion in annual GDP at risk, with a possible tropical windstorm being the largest threat.

The list, titled Lloyd's City Risk Index, ranks 279 cities in terms of how much of risk to their Gross Domestic Product (GDP) they would face in the event of 22 different man-man and natural threats ranging from earthquakes to stock market crashes. Taipei took the fourth spot in the world and third place in Asia, with a tropical windstorm being the biggest threat, followed by an earthquake and an interstate conflict a distant third.

The estimated amount of GDP Taiwan could lose from a major tropical windstorm could range between US$29.38 billion and US$145.88 billion. An earthquake could inflict US$82.82 billion to US$223.26 billion in damages, while an interstate conflict would incur US$67.11 billion to US$221.82 billion in losses.

Taipei is also in close proximity to a slew of volcanoes and a massive magma chamber was discovered under a large swath of New Taipei City. Lloyds estimates damage to GDP from a volcanic event in Taipei could range between US$78.93 and US$288.77.

In terms of the threat posed by natural disasters and climate, Taipei ranks No. 1 in the world, followed by Manila, Tokyo, Osaka, and Los Angeles, to round out the top five. As for the percentage possibility of being a major threat facing Taiwan, the top three categories were: Natural Catastrophes and Climate (83.8 percent), Finance, Economics and Trade (6.1 percent), and Geopolitics and Security (4.8 percent).

As for the top countries on the list, Tokyo came in first due to its proximity to North Korea and the potential that Japan could be caught up in a war with the hermit state. Bruce Carnegie-Brown, chairman of Lloyd’s cited the "much greater risks around North Korea," along with Japan's vulnerability to attack from the communist country as he added, "Tokyo also has relatively poor resilience to interstate conflict because of its underinvestment in defense capabilities.”

Taking second place on the list was New York City due to its vulnerability to a major stock market crash, while Manila came in third mainly because of its exposure to tropical windstorms, much like Taipei. Rounding out the top five, was Istanbul, with interstate conflict being its biggest threat.