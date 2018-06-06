Taipei City introduces the country’s first smart restrooms in Daan Park

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- To save you from the embarrassing moments of getting stuck in a stall in a public bathroom that ran out of toilet paper, Taipei City’s Parks and Street Lights Office (PSLO) has introduced the nation’s first smart restrooms installed with sensors that can detect if toilet paper has been depleted.



The PSLO said that the smart restrooms are located at the public restrooms No. 5 and No. 6 at Daan Park. The smart restrooms work by using IOT sensor technologies, which can monitor the amount of toilet paper and hand wash remaining in the restrooms and detect unpleasant odor, according to the agency.



When there’s a need for cleanup or restocking, service personnel will receive a notification, the PSLO said, adding that the smart mechanism not only helps improve user experience, but also benefits management and manpower efficiency, .



The big data collected from the user traffic will be analyzed via artificial intelligence applications to provide reference for supply procurement and coordination, the PSLO said.



According to the agency, besides monitoring supplies and odor and sending notifications, future applications of smart restrooms will expand to include cleaner attendance management and enhanced clean-up schedules that accommodate actual user traffic.

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)

(photo courtesy of the PSLO)