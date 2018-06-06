Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|100
|010
|000—2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|04x—4
|4
|1
Lopez, N.Jones (8), Luis Avilan (8) and Narvaez; Romero, Duffey (7), Rodney (9) and Wilson, Mitch Garver. W_Duffey 1-1. L_N.Jones 2-2. Sv_Rodney (13). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (8). Minnesota, Escobar (11).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|430—7
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|100—2
|3
|0
Sabathia, Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez; Estrada, Oh (7), Biagini (8), Loup (8), Mayza (9) and R.Martin. W_Sabathia 3-1. L_Oh 1-2. HRs_New York, Hicks (6), Andujar (7). Toronto, Hernandez (9), Pillar (5).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Boston
|200
|220
|00x—6
|10
|0
Lewicki, Saupold (4), Farmer (7), Reininger (8) and McCann; Wright, Velazquez (8), Workman (9) and C.Vazquez. W_Wright 2-0. L_Lewicki 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (9), Martinez (20).
___
|Chicago
|400
|200
|000—6
|9
|0
|Minnesota
|002
|000
|010—3
|10
|1
Giolito, Volstad (7), Fry (8), Rondon (8), Luis Avilan (8), Soria (8) and K.Smith; Littell, Magill (4), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Duke (9) and Mitch Garver. W_Giolito 4-6. L_Littell 0-1. Sv_Soria (5). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (10).
___
|Seattle
|420
|010
|000—7
|8
|0
|Houston
|010
|000
|000—1
|9
|1
Paxton, Nicasio (8), Bradford (9) and Zunino; Keuchel, Peacock (7), J.Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Paxton 5-1. L_Keuchel 3-8. HRs_Seattle, Seager (10), Segura (5), Zunino (9).
___
|Oakland
|200
|010
|100—4
|10
|0
|Texas
|000
|101
|23x—7
|8
|0
Manaea, Dull (6), Y.Petit (7), Trivino (8), Pagan (8) and Lucroy; Moore, Claudio (7), Leclerc (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and Chirinos. W_C.Martin 1-1. L_Trivino 3-1. Sv_Kela (14). HRs_Oakland, Davis (14). Texas, Choo (10), Chirinos (8), Beltre (2), Gallo (16), Profar (4).
___
|Kansas City
|000
|000
|000—0
|1
|0
|Los Angeles
|000
|010
|00x—1
|7
|0
Keller, McCarthy (5), Oaks (6) and Perez; Heaney and Maldonado. W_Heaney 3-4. L_Keller 1-2.
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020—2
|5
|0
|Washington
|020
|200
|00x—4
|4
|0
Eovaldi, Font (6), Stanek (8) and W.Ramos; Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Scherzer 10-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (15). HRs_Washington, Adams (13).
___
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Cobb, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Wynns; Vargas, Lugo (6), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Cobb 2-7. L_Vargas 2-4. Sv_Brach (9).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|021
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Guerra, Jennings (7), Knebel (8) and Pina; Kluber, Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 9-2. L_Guerra 3-4. Sv_C.Allen (10). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (14). Cleveland, Ramirez (19).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Los Angeles
|021
|101
|000—5
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000—0
|7
|1
Stripling, Alexander (6), Fields (7), P.Baez (8), Hudson (9) and Grandal; Musgrove, Glasnow (6), Ri.Rodriguez (8), F.Vazquez (9) and Cervelli. W_Stripling 4-1. L_Musgrove 2-1. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig (7), Pederson (4), Bellinger (9).
___
|Colorado
|220
|002
|300—9
|12
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|203—6
|17
|0
Freeland, Dunn (7), McGee (8), B.Shaw (9), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; DeSclafani, Brice (6), Peralta (7), Floro (8), Garrett (9) and Barnhart. W_Freeland 6-5. L_DeSclafani 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (19). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (6), Iannetta (5). Cincinnati, Schebler (8).
___
|Philadelphia
|023
|000
|001—6
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|010—1
|8
|0
Eflin, E.Ramos (8), Dominguez (9) and Alfaro; Hendricks, Mazzoni (6), R.Rosario (8) and Contreras. W_Eflin 2-2. L_Hendricks 4-5. HRs_Philadelphia, Williams (7).
___
|Miami
|002
|032
|000—7
|9
|0
|St. Louis
|011
|020
|000—4
|12
|2
Urena, Conley (6), Steckenrider (7), Ziegler (8), Barraclough (9) and Realmuto; C.Martinez, Guilmet (5), Gomber (6), Lyons (7), Tuivailala (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina. W_Urena 1-7. L_Guilmet 0-1. Sv_Barraclough (2). HRs_Miami, Anderson (3), Riddle (2).
___
|Atlanta
|101
|150
|501—14
|18
|0
|San Diego
|000
|000
|001—
|1
|4
|1
Newcomb, Jackson (7) and Suzuki; Lyles, Mitchell (5), Hughes (8), Spangenberg (9) and Ellis. W_Newcomb 7-1. L_Lyles 2-2. Sv_Jackson (1). HRs_Atlanta, Swanson (6), Markakis (8), Freeman (10). San Diego, Reyes (6).