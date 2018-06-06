  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/06/06 12:42
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359
Castellanos Det 59 238 31 80 .336
Segura Sea 57 240 44 80 .333
Altuve Hou 62 253 34 84 .332
Simmons LAA 59 215 32 71 .330
MMachado Bal 59 230 32 75 .326
Brantley Cle 49 199 32 64 .322
JMartinez Bos 58 223 40 71 .318
Trout LAA 62 219 52 69 .315
Rosario Min 57 226 37 71 .314
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Gallo, Texas, 16; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; 3 tied at 14.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 48; Haniger, Seattle, 43; KDavis, Oakland, 42; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 41; 3 tied at 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.