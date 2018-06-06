A busy week for Shepard Smith, Fox News' resident contrarian

NEW YORK (AP) — Shepard Smith's afternoon news program has always stood out at Fox News Channel, but perhaps never more so than lately.

In the last week, Smith has called out the Trump administration as lying about a meeting involving the president's son, punctured claims about the FBI spying on the Trump campaign, dismissed the characterization of the Russian investigation as a witch hunt and resisted White House characterizations of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles

But there's also no evidence that Fox viewers are rejecting him. In May, the two Fox hours that preceded his show and the one that followed him all averaged around 1.4 million viewers, too, the Nielsen company said.