RFK's birthplace marking 50 years since his assassination

BROOKLINE, Mass. (AP) — Robert F. Kennedy's birthplace is opening its doors in somber remembrance of his assassination 50 years ago.
The John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Historic Site — named for Robert Kennedy's brother, President John F. Kennedy — is holding an exhibition on Robert Kennedy's life and offering neighborhood tours on Wednesday. The events coincide with the anniversary of Robert Kennedy's death on June 6, 1968, a day after he was shot.
Robert Kennedy, a U.S. senator from New York, was running for president when he was mortally wounded at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles by Sirhan Sirhan. He served as attorney general in his brother's administration and was John Kennedy's closest confidant.
The nine-room birthplace in Brookline has family furnishings, photographs and mementos on display.