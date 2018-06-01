Tropical Storm Ewiniar will not impact Taiwan weather

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As of 8 a.m. this morning (June 6), the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) confirmed that the movements of tropical storm Ewiniar will not affect Taiwan's weather at this time.

Ewiniar developed into a tropical depression in the South China Sea on June 2, and was around 1,130km (700mi) from Taiwan's southernmost point, Cape Eluanpi, this morning, according to CNA.

Ewiniar has made landfall in western Guangdong, China as of 10 a.m. today.

Another tropical depression, Maliksi, continues to form in the Philippine Sea which the CWB warns may take the shape of a typhoon.

Forecaster Chang Chen-chuan (張承傳) says weather around the island should remain stable this morning and afternoon with an increasing chance of heavy thunderstorms rolling in this evening.