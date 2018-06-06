Leadership shift in Shanghai causes uncertainty over fate of Taipei-Shanghai Forum

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A leadership change in Shanghai has added to the uncertainty of the fate of the Taipei-Shanghai Forum (雙城論壇) expected to be held in Taipei this year, reports said Wednesday.

According to Liberty Times, the Communist Party of China (CPC) Shanghai Municipal Committee (上海市委) announced on June 4 that Zheng Gangmiao (鄭鋼淼), former Director of the Third Bureau of The United Front Work Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (UFWD)(中央統戰部三局), has been appointed as the new Director of The United Front Work Department of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee (上海統戰部).

Zheng’s appointment has caused speculation that he might be attending the Taipei-Shanghai Forum on behalf of the Chinese metropolis, though no details have been disclosed yet as to the time and location for the annual event as cross-strait relations remain tense, Liberty Times reports.

During the last twin-city forum to take place in Taipei in 2016, the attendance by the then head of Shanghai's United Front Work Department, Sha Hailin (沙海林), raised eyebrows among the Taiwanese public due to his rank in the CPC and whether it was appropriate for the mayor of Taipei to meet the Chinese official.

Zheng Gangmiao, born in 1963, was tasked to deal with affairs related to contacting and co-opting communities in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau during his stint as the head of the UFWD, the report points out.

Shanghai has always been considered a core area by CPC concerning China’s dealings with Taiwan, spanning business exchanges and other activities. The identity of the official chosen to represent Shanghai during the twin-city forum has become a high-profile issue receiving a great deal of attention, ET Today reports.