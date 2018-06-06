2-year-old girl abducted from New Taipei mall by mentally disabled woman

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- While shopping at a mall in New Taipei City around noon yesterday (June 5), a mother discovered that her two-year-old daughter had suddenly disappeared, and she was later found to be with a mentally disabled elderly woman who had abducted the girl and sloppily cut her hair.

At 11 a.m. yesterday, a woman went shopping with her two-year-old daughter at a mall in New Taipei City's Sanchong District and at one point a 62-year-old woman surnamed Tseng (曾) with moderate mental and physical disabilities spotted the child standing by herself on the first floor lobby of the mall and decided to pick her up and carry her away. When the mother returned to the lobby to check on her daughter, she was shocked to discover that she was missing and immediately alerted the police.

After checking surveillance cameras, police were able to trace Tseng's movements and asked her neighbors about the location of her residence. After an hour of searching, police at 12 p.m. were able to locate her home and broke the door down get inside.

Police found the girl alive but her hair had been cut in a haphazard way, with locks of her hair strewn about on the floor. Prior to the incident, the girl's hair was shoulder length, but after the bizarre haircut, her hair only reached her ears, and her bangs had been cut to pieces.

The little girl appeared to be calm, was not crying and appeared to be unharmed, other than the bad haircut. Meanwhile, Tseng was still holding the scissors in her hand and it was not until police shouted at her loudly to drop them that she finally put them down.

When questioned by police, Tseng said that she thought the girl was thirsty and that is why she took her home. She also thought the girl was too hot, thus she decided to cut her hair shorter.

Tseng has been sent to the New Taipei City Prosecutor's Office on charges of luring a minor and obstructing freedom.