China 'playing with fire in Taiwan Strait:' think tank

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A research fellow at the American Enterprise Institute (AEI), Michael Mazza, published an article on May 30 urging U.S. officials, including the President, to question the "one-China" policy as it goes against American and Taiwan interests.

In order to reduce the future possibilities of foreign interference in cross straight relations, China has been exercising a pressure campaign on Taiwan since 2016 with "military exercises, economic warfare, domestic political interference, psychological warfare, the theft of diplomatic allies, and the exclusion of Taiwan from international forums," said Mazza.

China's unrelenting pressure has created instability in the region which Mazza cautions is no longer serving American interests. He suggests that in addition to questioning the "one China" policy, the U.S. could also help Taiwan by cooperating in military exercises and arms sales as well as creating a bilateral free trade agreement.

Mazza concludes that China is "playing with fire in the Taiwan Straight," and unless seriously threatened with any potential consequences of their pressure campaign, China shows no signs of stopping.