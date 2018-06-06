|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|42
|19
|.689
|—
|New York
|39
|18
|.684
|1
|Tampa Bay
|28
|31
|.475
|13
|Toronto
|26
|34
|.433
|15½
|Baltimore
|18
|41
|.305
|23
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|31
|28
|.525
|—
|Detroit
|29
|33
|.468
|3½
|Minnesota
|26
|31
|.456
|4
|Kansas City
|21
|39
|.350
|10½
|Chicago
|19
|39
|.328
|11½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Seattle
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|Houston
|37
|25
|.597
|2
|Los Angeles
|33
|28
|.541
|5½
|Oakland
|31
|29
|.517
|7
|Texas
|25
|37
|.403
|14
___
|Monday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 4, 1st game
Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game
L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 6
|Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game
Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2
N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2
Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Boston 6, Detroit 0
Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2
Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 3, 2nd game
Seattle 7, Houston 1
Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Roark 2-6), 1:05 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 1:10 p.m.
Milwaukee (Anderson 4-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 6-4), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1), 7:07 p.m.
Detroit (Hardy 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-1), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Mengden 6-4) at Texas (Colon 2-3), 8:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.
Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.