BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 48 184 52 66 .359 Castellanos Det 59 238 31 80 .336 Segura Sea 57 240 44 80 .333 Altuve Hou 62 253 34 84 .332 Simmons LAA 58 215 32 71 .330 MMachado Bal 59 230 32 75 .326 Brantley Cle 49 199 32 64 .322 JMartinez Bos 58 223 40 71 .318 Trout LAA 61 215 52 68 .316 Rosario Min 57 226 37 71 .314 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 20; Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 19; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Mazara, Texas, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 52; MMachado, Baltimore, 48; Haniger, Seattle, 43; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 42; Judge, New York, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 41; 4 tied at 40.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 9-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 9-2; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.