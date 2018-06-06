Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Chicago 100 010 000—2 8 0 Minnesota 000 000 04x—4 4 1

Lopez, N.Jones (8), Luis Avilan (8) and Narvaez; Romero, Duffey (7), Rodney (9) and Wilson, Mitch Garver. W_Duffey 1-1. L_N.Jones 2-2. Sv_Rodney (13). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (8). Minnesota, Escobar (11).

___

New York 000 000 430—7 9 0 Toronto 000 001 100—2 3 0

Sabathia, Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez; Estrada, Oh (7), Biagini (8), Loup (8), Mayza (9) and Martin. W_Sabathia 3-1. L_Oh 1-2. HRs_New York, Hicks (6), Andujar (7). Toronto, Hernandez (9), Pillar (5).

___

Detroit 000 000 000—0 3 1 Boston 200 220 00x—6 10 0

Lewicki, Saupold (4), Farmer (7), Reininger (8) and McCann; Wright, Velazquez (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Wright 2-0. L_Lewicki 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (9), Martinez (20).

___

Chicago 400 200 000—6 9 0 Minnesota 002 000 010—3 10 1

Giolito, Volstad (7), Fry (8), Rondon (8), Luis Avilan (8), Soria (8) and K.Smith; Littell, Magill (4), Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Duke (9) and Mitch Garver. W_Giolito 4-6. L_Littell 0-1. Sv_Soria (5). HRs_Chicago, Abreu (10).

___

Seattle 420 010 000—7 8 0 Houston 010 000 000—1 9 1

Paxton, Nicasio (8), Bradford (9) and Zunino; Keuchel, Peacock (7), J.Smith (9) and Stassi. W_Paxton 5-1. L_Keuchel 3-8. HRs_Seattle, Seager (10), Segura (5), Zunino (9).

___

INTERLEAGUE Tampa Bay 000 000 020—2 5 0 Washington 020 200 00x—4 4 0

Eovaldi, Font (6), Stanek (8) and Ramos; Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Scherzer 10-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (15). HRs_Washington, Adams (13).

___

Baltimore 200 000 000—2 6 1 New York 000 010 000—1 3 0

Cobb, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Wynns; Vargas, Lugo (6), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Cobb 2-7. L_Vargas 2-4. Sv_Brach (9).

___

Milwaukee 001 000 001—2 8 0 Cleveland 021 000 00x—3 8 0

Guerra, Jennings (7), Knebel (8) and Pina; Kluber, Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 9-2. L_Guerra 3-4. Sv_C.Allen (10). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (14). Cleveland, Ramirez (19).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Colorado 220 002 300—9 12 0 Cincinnati 000 010 203—6 17 0

Freeland, Dunn (7), McGee (8), B.Shaw (9), W.Davis (9) and Iannetta; DeSclafani, Brice (6), Peralta (7), Floro (8), Garrett (9) and Barnhart. W_Freeland 6-5. L_DeSclafani 0-1. Sv_W.Davis (19). HRs_Colorado, Gonzalez (6), Iannetta (5). Cincinnati, Schebler (8).