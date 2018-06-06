Nuance Power PDF 3 Enhances Worker Productivity Through a Superior User Experience and Unparalleled Document Conversion and Editing Accuracy

SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jun 5, 2018--Nuance Communications today announced Power PDF 3, the newest version of the company’s award winning Power PDF software allowing businesses to create, edit, sign and share PDF documents. Power PDF 3 builds on the rich features of previous iterations, delivering benefits in several areas including user experience, conversion accuracy, document compatibility, eSignature support with workflow integration, collaboration and text editing.

“The combination of new features and usability enhancements in Power PDF 3 enables me to do my job faster and more accurately, in turn helping our patients receive better care,” said Brandy Cunningham, Referral Coordinator for Cancer Care Centers of Brevard. “With the new version of Power PDF, I can fully focus on ensuring the paper records accompanying incoming patients are quickly converted to searchable digital PDF files that can be easily found, accessed and used by authorised personnel.”

Power PDF frees organisations from the high cost of dealing with PDF licensing while providing a secure, user-friendly experience that satisfies the individual worker. For workers, it allows them to work more efficiently completing more tasks at a higher quality. Specifically, Power PDF 3 improves organisational performance with key new capabilities and benefits, including:

Increased conversion accuracy: Leveraging the latest advancements in Nuance’s document conversion technology, workers immediately benefit from incredibly accurate and searchable PDFs and Microsoft Office documents with layouts stringently maintained. This enables PDF power-users to spend more time doing their jobs by avoiding rework fixing misidentified words or page formatting. Document compatibility: Power PDF 3 now supports the ISO PDF 2.0 standard, ensuring Power PDF documents are compatible with the widest range of existing PDF readers and processors which is critical for driving better business practices. Enhanced productivity: Power PDF 3 features real-time document collaboration, allowing multiple parties on the same network to edit PDF documents without inefficient back-and-forth processes such as email, while also eliminating document merge conflicts. These new features help workers work not only faster, but smarter while collaborating with one another. DocuSign® secure document workflow integration: Today’s workers demand secure, convenient workflows offering the ability to easily sign and certify PDFs. Power PDF 3 features eSignature support from DocuSign®, allowing workers to quickly and conveniently sign and send documents as part of a secure workflow that can be completed directly from the PDF interface. Enhanced user experience: Power PDF 3 improves ease of use with new tabbed document viewing allowing workers to open multiple documents within a single window and display them as tabs; new ribbons that put advanced feature sets front and center when appropriate; as well as new color skins, which allows workers to personalise their user experience. Simplified editing: Power PDF 3 offers new methods for intelligently recognising blocks of text that wrap correctly when edited and assembling and organising documents, including the ability to combine open documents into a single PDF with one button. The simplified user interface reduces the need for training and allows even the novice user to get up and running quickly.

Nuance Power PDF was recently named “Outstanding PDF Creation Solution” for 2017 by analysts at Keypoint Intelligence in their annual Buyers Lab Software Pick awards. It was also recognised as a leading PDF editing and redacting solution in the most recent International Legal Technology Association (ILTA) technology survey.

“Nuance is bringing to market our most robust, functional PDF-based creating and editing solution to date,” says Tracey Mustacchio, senior vice president of product & marketing, Nuance Document Imaging. “Today’s release focuses on the individual worker and enabling him or her to not only be more productive by reducing rework with greater PDF document conversion, but also enabling eSignatures integrated into workflows to better transact business. Power PDF 3 adds value across the enterprise and is purpose built to serve the needs of novice and advanced PDF users.”

Pricing and Availability The complete family of Nuance PDF solutions is available through Nuance’s global network of reseller, retail and e-commerce partners. Nuance Power PDF Advanced 3 is offered for USD $179 with volume discounts available. Power PDF Standard 3 for individuals, home offices and small workgroups is offered for USD $129. For additional information on features, free evaluation software, pricing and volume licensing programs, please visit www.nuance.com/powerpdf

