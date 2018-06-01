Congolese priest invites Pope to Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — At a recent meeting of the Pope and the National Directors at the General Assembly of the Pontifical Mission Societies, Taiwanese representative, Father Mbwi Kohi (高福南), told the Pope that Taiwanese youth disciples are looking forward to meeting him and hopes that the Pope will soon come to visit Taiwan.

The Pope responded to the invitation with gratitude and said that he would like to come to Taiwan if he has the opportunity, according to Kohi.

In an interview with CNA following the meeting, Kohi recognized that getting the Pope to visit Taiwan is not an easy undertaking, but he is determined to try. The priest hopes that the Pope will attend Taiwan's Eucharistic Congress next March, but if not next year then the year after.

Father Kohi was granted Taiwan citizenship in Dec. 2017 for dedicating over 26 years of service to Taiwan with a focus on promoting children's education, according to the Executive Yuan. Not only can he speak fluent Chinese and Taiwanese Hokkien, Kohi is exceptionally passionate and proud of Taiwan.

When it was Kohi's turn to share the recent accomplishments of Taiwan with the general assembly, he listed several instances of Taiwan's efforts in humanitarian aid and educational prowess, mentioning that growing numbers of foreign students are coming to Taiwan to receive higher education.

Father Kohi is not the first official to invite the Pope to Taiwan, Archbishop John Hung as well as President Tsai Ing-wen have also extended invitations to the pontiff. There are currently around 300,000 Catholics in Taiwan.

The annual meeting of the Pontifical Mission Societies was held from May 28 through June 2 at the Fraterna Domus in Rome.