Filipina actress Bela Padilla to celebrate Philippine independence in New Taipei City 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- Filipina actress Bela Padilla and Filipino comedian Negi will headline an event this Sunday (June 10) celebrating Philippine independence, Migrant Day and a run, announced the Filipino media and entertainment group ABS-CBN on May 21.

The event, titled "Just Love Araw-Araw in Taiwan" is being held on Sunday to celebrate the 120th Philippine Independence Day, Migrant Worker's Day and the 3rd FILCOM Friendship Fun Run. The festivities will run from 7:00 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Sunday at New Taipei City Metropolitan Park (Xingfu Shuiyang Park) in New Taipei City's Sanchong District.



Bela Padilla. (Photo from ABS-CBN)

Padilla, who most recently filmed "Meet Me in St. Gallen," is expected to show off both her comedic and dancing skills. Meanwhile, Negi, who is famous for being a sidekick to to the Unkabogable (undefeated) Star Vice Ganda, will be presenting a standup comedy routine.

The 120th Philippine Independence and Migrant Workers' Day Celebration is being hosted by the Manila Economic and Cultural Office (MECO), while the 3rd FILCOM Friendship Fun Run is being organized by the Federation of Filipino Communities in Taiwan.



Negi. (Photo from ABS-CBN)

The entertainment phase of the event is slated for 1 p.m. and admission to the entire celebration is free.

For more information about the event, please visit the TFC Taiwan official Facebook page.