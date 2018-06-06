Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Chicago
|100
|010
|000—2
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|000
|000
|04x—4
|4
|1
Lopez, N.Jones (8), Avilan (8) and Narvaez; Romero, Duffey (7), Rodney (9) and Wilson, Garver. W_Duffey 1-1. L_N.Jones 2-2. Sv_Rodney (13). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (8). Minnesota, Escobar (11).
___
|New York
|000
|000
|430—7
|9
|0
|Toronto
|000
|001
|100—2
|3
|0
Sabathia, Dav.Robertson (8), Shreve (9) and G.Sanchez; Estrada, Oh (7), Biagini (8), Loup (8), Mayza (9) and Martin. W_Sabathia 3-1. L_Oh 1-2. HRs_New York, Hicks (6), Andujar (7). Toronto, Hernandez (9), Pillar (5).
___
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
|Boston
|200
|220
|00x—6
|10
|0
Lewicki, Saupold (4), Farmer (7), Reininger (8) and McCann; Wright, Velazquez (8), Workman (9) and Vazquez. W_Wright 2-0. L_Lewicki 0-1. HRs_Boston, Bogaerts (9), Martinez (20).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Tampa Bay
|000
|000
|020—2
|5
|0
|Washington
|020
|200
|00x—4
|4
|0
Eovaldi, Font (6), Stanek (8) and Ramos; Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Scherzer 10-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (15). HRs_Washington, Adams (13).
___
|Baltimore
|200
|000
|000—2
|6
|1
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|3
|0
Cobb, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Wynns; Vargas, Lugo (6), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Cobb 2-7. L_Vargas 2-4. Sv_Brach (9).
___
|Milwaukee
|001
|000
|001—2
|8
|0
|Cleveland
|021
|000
|00x—3
|8
|0
Guerra, Jennings (7), Knebel (8) and Pina; Kluber, Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 9-2. L_Guerra 3-4. Sv_C.Allen (10). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (14). Cleveland, Ramirez (19).