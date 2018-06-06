  1. Home
By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/06 09:56
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 42 19 .689
New York 39 18 .684 1
Tampa Bay 28 31 .475 13
Toronto 26 34 .433 15½
Baltimore 18 41 .305 23
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 31 28 .525
Detroit 29 33 .468
Minnesota 26 30 .464
Kansas City 21 39 .350 10½
Chicago 18 39 .316 12
West Division
W L Pct GB
Seattle 37 22 .627
Houston 37 24 .607 1
Los Angeles 33 28 .541 5
Oakland 31 29 .517
Texas 25 37 .403 13½

___

Monday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 7, Detroit 4, 1st game

Detroit 4, N.Y. Yankees 2, 2nd game

L.A. Angels 9, Kansas City 6

Tuesday's Games

Minnesota 4, Chicago White Sox 2, 1st game

Washington 4, Tampa Bay 2

N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 2

Baltimore 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Cleveland 3, Milwaukee 2

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m., 2nd game

Oakland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tampa Bay (TBD) at Washington (Roark 2-6), 1:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 3-7) at N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 2-4), 1:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (Anderson 4-4) at Cleveland (Carrasco 6-4), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 4-4) at Toronto (Gaviglio 2-1), 7:07 p.m.

Detroit (Hardy 2-0) at Boston (Rodriguez 6-1), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Mengden 6-4) at Texas (Colon 2-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Santiago 1-2) at Minnesota (Odorizzi 3-2), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (LeBlanc 1-0) at Houston (McCullers 7-3), 8:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Kennedy 1-6) at L.A. Angels (Ohtani 4-1), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Detroit at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Seattle at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Kansas City at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.