Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/06/06 09:56
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Chicago 100 010 000—2 8 0
Minnesota 000 000 04x—4 4 1

Lopez, N.Jones (8), Avilan (8) and Narvaez; Romero, Duffey (7), Rodney (9) and Wilson, Garver. W_Duffey 1-1. L_N.Jones 2-2. Sv_Rodney (13). HRs_Chicago, Moncada (8). Minnesota, Escobar (11).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Tampa Bay 000 000 020—2 5 0
Washington 020 200 00x—4 4 0

Eovaldi, Font (6), Stanek (8) and Ramos; Scherzer, Doolittle (9) and Severino. W_Scherzer 10-1. L_Eovaldi 1-1. Sv_Doolittle (15). HRs_Washington, Adams (13).

___

Baltimore 200 000 000—2 6 1
New York 000 010 000—1 3 0

Cobb, Givens (7), Bleier (8), Brach (9) and Wynns; Vargas, Lugo (6), Swarzak (9) and Plawecki. W_Cobb 2-7. L_Vargas 2-4. Sv_Brach (9).

___

Milwaukee 001 000 001—2 8 0
Cleveland 021 000 00x—3 8 0

Guerra, Jennings (7), Knebel (8) and Pina; Kluber, Ramirez (8), C.Allen (9) and Gomes. W_Kluber 9-2. L_Guerra 3-4. Sv_C.Allen (10). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (14). Cleveland, Ramirez (19).