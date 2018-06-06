Live-fire drill staged on Tamsui River, New Taipei City

Taipei, June 5 (CNA) The army conducted a live-fire exercise on the Tamsui River in suburban Taipei Tuesday, testing the military's combat and defense capabilities against a simulated attack by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA).



During the drill, The ROC Army Sixth Corps Guandu Area Command, which is responsible for the defense of the river, fought back against a PLA invasion on the opposite side of the river by deploying CM11 armored vehicles, javelin anti-tank missiles and CM22 armored personnel and mortar carriers.



Noting that the Tamsui River is located at a critical strategic position and the gateway to the greater Taipei area, Lai Rong-jie (賴榮傑), head of the Guandu Area Command, said the river estuary is just eight kilometers from Guandu Bridge and 22 km from Taiwan's political and economic hub.



Therefore, "Guandu Bridge is our last line of defense," Lai added.



The command is responsible for the security of northern Taiwan, and the protection of Taipei Port and the defense of the Tamsui River are its primary missions, according to Lai.



Asia-Pacific Defense Magazine editor-in-chief Kevin Cheng (鄭繼文) said that given the strategic importance of Taipei Port and the estuary of the Tamsui River, if the river is taken by the PLA, it could quickly land tanks, vehicles and military equipment on Taiwan.



The drill simulated a situation in which army forces were directed to deter enemy forces trying to infiltrate the Tamsui River, based on intelligence obtained from the unit responsible for the defense of the river, Lai said.



The 25-minute live-fire drill was part of this year's Han Kuang military exercises, which started Monday and will last until Friday.



Meanwhile, precision-guided weapons, including the surface-to-air Patriot PAC-2 and Sky Bow-I missiles, were tested at the Jioupeng Military Base in Pingtung that day, to counter airborne threats during a live-fire drill in southern Taiwan.



On Wednesday, anti-landing exercises will be conducted in coastal areas of northern and southern Taiwan. Later that same day, a simulation in which Taiwanese forces fend off an anti-airborne attack by PLA forces on Ching Chuan Kang Air Base in Taichung will be conducted.