|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|48
|184
|52
|66
|.359
|Castellanos Det
|58
|234
|31
|78
|.333
|Segura Sea
|56
|236
|43
|78
|.331
|Simmons LAA
|58
|215
|32
|71
|.330
|Altuve Hou
|61
|249
|34
|82
|.329
|MMachado Bal
|58
|226
|32
|74
|.327
|Brantley Cle
|48
|195
|32
|63
|.323
|Trout LAA
|61
|215
|52
|68
|.316
|JMartinez Bos
|57
|219
|37
|69
|.315
|Rosario Min
|56
|221
|37
|69
|.312
|Home Runs
Trout, Los Angeles, 19; JMartinez, Boston, 19; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 18; MMachado, Baltimore, 18; Betts, Boston, 17; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 16; Judge, New York, 16; Gallo, Texas, 15; Mazara, Texas, 14; Lindor, Cleveland, 14.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 50; MMachado, Baltimore, 47; Lowrie, Oakland, 42; Haniger, Seattle, 42; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 41; Judge, New York, 41; Benintendi, Boston, 41; 4 tied at 40.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 9-1; Porcello, Boston, 8-2; Kluber, Cleveland, 8-2; Morton, Houston, 7-1; Tanaka, New York, 7-2; Verlander, Houston, 7-2; Happ, Toronto, 7-3; Snell, Tampa Bay, 7-3; McCullers, Houston, 7-3; 2 tied at 6-1.