Justify draws No. 1 post for Triple try in Belmont Stakes

By BETH HARRIS , AP Racing Writer,Associated Press
2018/06/06 06:01

NEW YORK (AP) — Kentucky Derby and Preakness winner Justify will break from the No. 1 post as the early 4-5 favorite in the Belmont Stakes as the colt tries to complete a Triple Crown sweep.

Trainer Bob Baffert is not a fan of the inside post for his horses, no matter what the race.

Justify will take on nine rivals in the 1½-mile race Saturday at Belmont Park. Trainer Todd Pletcher will saddle Noble Indy and Vino Rosso, and he says Baffert must be nervous about Justify's post position.

Hofburg was made the 9-2 second choice. Trained by Hall of Famer Bill Mott, the colt finished seventh in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness.

The only other two horses with single-digit odds are Preakness runner-up Bravazo and Vino Rosso, both at 8-1.