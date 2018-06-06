Vladimir Putin says Russia is ready to work with Europe as he meets with Austrian leaders

Austrian leaders, in an effort to establish a reputation as a "bridge-builder" between the EU and Russia, welcomed President Vladimir Putin to Vienna for a working visit Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, Putin said his country is, "totally open and ready for working together" with European partners. For his part, Van der Bellen underscored Austria's traditional desire "to defuse tensions" adding, "Russia is clearly a part of Europe and not something external."

Sanctions 'harmful to everyone'

President Putin said his meetings with Austrian leaders had been "very constructive but not easy." Putin emphasized the chance for a fresh start in relations between Russia and the EU, stating that ongoing sanctions are, "harmful to everyone – those who initiated them and those who are targeted by them." His statements echoed those given to Austrian television station ORF on Monday evening.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said, "We believe a win-win situation is more beneficial to both sides than a lose-lose situation."

Putin's visit to Austria, where he has held meetings with Chancellor Kurz of the conservative Austrian People's Party (ÖVP) and Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache of the nationalist Freedom Party (FPÖ), is his first to Europe since he was re-elected to a fourth term as president.

Maintaining friendly ties

Although relations between Russia and the EU have been strained since its 2014 annexation of Crimea, its support of separatists in eastern Ukraine and, most recently, over the poisoning of Russian double-agent Sergei Skripal in England, Austria has maintained friendly ties to Moscow.

The right-wing government in Vienna has gone along with EU sanctions against Russia but has called for these to be removed of late. Vienna also declined to expel Russian diplomats over Moscow's supposed involvement in the Skripal poisoning. Austria will take over the EU's rotating six-month presidency in July.

Dangerous dependency?

In his previous interview with ORF, Putin said Russia is interested in a united and prosperous EU, as the bloc is Russia's largest trading partner.

The biggest topic of discussion to that end dealt with cooperation between the countries on the new Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline which will deliver Russian gas to Germany. Two of the parties most involved in the project are the Russian gas giant Gazprom and the partially state-owned Austrian energy company OMV.

The project has been highly contentious among EU member states due to the fact that it skirts Ukraine and Poland en route to the EU and because of what members see as a dangerous dependence on gas from Russia.

On Tuesday, Polish President Andrzej Duda, speaking alongside visiting German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, said the pipeline could undermine security in central and eastern Europe.

Putin's visit also marks the 50th anniversary of the initiation of Russian gas deliveries to the alpine nation. It is expected that a new contract between the two countries, ensuring gas deliveries until the year 2040, will be signed during the trip.

