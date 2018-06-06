The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

App Store Official Charts for the week ending June 3, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang.

3. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd

4. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations.

5. iSchedule, HotSchedules

6. Bloons TD 5,Ninja Kiwi

7. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

8. Pocket Build, MoonBear LTD

9. Papa's Freezeria To Go!, Flipline Studios

10. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Sling Drift, tastypill

2. Love Balls, Super Tapx

3. Helix Jump,Voodoo

4. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

5. Fortnite, Epic Games

6. Instagram,Instagram, Inc.

7. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

8. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

9. Messenger,Facebook, Inc.

10. Facebook,Facebook, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Notability, Ginger Labs

4. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

5. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

6. Toca Life: After School, Toca Boca AB

7. Teeny Titans - Teen Titans Go!..., Cartoon Network

8. The Game of Life, Marmalade Game Studio

9. Pocket BuildMoon, Bear LTD

10. Bloons TD 5 HD, Ninja Kiwi

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Love Balls, Super Tapx

2. Fortnite, Epic Games

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Helix Jump,Voodoo

5. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Sling Drift, tastypill

8. Granny, Dennis Vukanovic

9. The Weather Channel, The Weather Channel Interactive

10. Color Road!, Voodoo

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.